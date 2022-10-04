ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Offering Monkeypox Vaccination Opportunities

By Jaime Lees
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two new monkeypox vaccine clinics next weekend.

The clinics will run from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

To make an appointment to get the vaccine, you must first fill out a
scheduling form .

There have been 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city of St. Louis, and 25 confirmed cases in St. Louis County. There are also 21 probable cases in the city.

To find out more about monkeypox and how to keep yourself safe, visit stlouis-mo.gov/monkeypox for the latest information.

St. Louis Riverfront Times

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

