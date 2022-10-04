ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee Village Board OK's TIF request for Mill House Quilts building

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kr20L_0iLknRlE00

In an effort to preserve a historic building in the village’s downtown, the Waunakee Village Board Monday approved Tax Incremental Financing for interior improvements to 100 Baker Street, home to Mill House Quilts for over two decades.

On a 5-2 vote, with Trustees Nila Frye and Sam Kaufmann dissenting, the board followed recommendations from staff to provide $209,000 for the addition of a sprinkler system to the building. David Jacobson and Brett Bower have purchased the building and in March sought TIF funding to add a boutique hotel to the upper level after determining a sprinkler system would be required to meet state code.

Waunakee’s fire chief and inspector called the building a hazard without the system. As part of the project, an easement will need to be granted for Waunakee Utilities to add a lateral.

As Village Administrator Todd Schmidt explained, Tim Semmann, community development director, recommended approval because of the historical nature of the property.

Village President Chris Zellner said when he initially reviewed the request, his initial reaction was to deny it.

But then he noted that the developers are also attempting to preserve the history. Zellner said he has spoken with Brian Adler of the Waunakee Fire Department, and called the building “a tinderbox.”

“And I see that… it’s challenging to make it work without any financial assistance,” Zellner said.

Trustee Phil Willems said the previous owner had tried for many years to sell the building without success.

Approving the TIF funding would demonstrate that the board values the historical building, Trustee Erin Moran added.

Trustee Nila Frye questioned the use of the TIF funds.

“I’m having a difficult time here because I love historical buildings,” Frye said. “What’s there for the working person? You aren’t bringing in a number of employees.”

Mill House Quilts has been a destination shop in Waunakee, attracting busloads of quilters, Frye added. The quilt shop owners now plan to relocate.

Jacobson said the initial plan was to retain the quilt shop on the lower level, but a new tenant is interested in the space. The hotel will employ a manager and someone to book reservations. A cleaning company will be contracted.

Bower added that the first-floor tenant is expected to hire a number of employees, and they plan to expand outdoor seating within an underutilized area behind the building. They have already begun improvements, including painting the building, and intend to maintain it as a destination location.

Brian Kleinmaier, the village’s attorney, said a standard “pay-go” TIF agreement would be executed, providing municipal revenue bonds only as the property value increases. During the life of the TIF, the owners will pay the taxes based on the property’s existing value. New value, or tax increment, resulting from the improvement, will provide the municipal revenue bonds.

Language was added to the agreement noting the historic preservation and including the easement for Waunakee Utilities to replace the lateral.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

-Jared Heyn, assistant village administrator, demonstrated the village’s new website. It is more compact, more adaptable to hand-held devices and tablets, and includes a search box on each page labeled, “How Can We Help You?”

-tabled a request for a temporary Class “B” license to serve alcohol by the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association for the Wildcat Classic at the Ice Pond. Michelle McGrath, Waunakee Community Cares project coordinator, requested the board take the item off of the consent agenda for discussion. She and village board members expressed concern about granting a liquor license at an event geared for youth. The board will invite representatives from the youth hockey association to speak about the request at the next meeting.

