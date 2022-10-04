SBLive Arkansas high school football Power 25: Second half brings more changes

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land

The second half of the season is underway, and each week is becoming more crucial as some teams are already a couple of games back, hoping to return to the top half of their respective conferences. One team made a huge leap into the Top 10 following a last-second victory, while another made it back into the Power 25, and a surging squad from the 5A-East claimed the final spot.

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school football rankings for Week 6.

1. Bryant (4-0)

Locked in a tight 14-7 contest into the third quarter, the Hornets were able to pull away and take down Jonesboro on the road, extending their in-state winning streak to 45 games. They are back at home this week in a favorable matchup against Little Rock Central, hoping to get rolling much quicker.

2. Conway (5-0)

The Wampus Cats have made a case to be the top-ranked team in the Power 25, but that part will take care of itself if they keep up the pace. They have pitched back-to-back shutouts outscoring Little Rock Southwest and previously-ranked North Little Rock 77-0. A huge game on the road looms this week against No. 5 Cabot.

3. Pulaski Academy (5-0)

Pulaski Academy eclipsed 50 points for the second time this season in a rout of Mountain Home on the road, led by quarterback Kel Busby who passed for 366 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Bruins return to Joe B. Hatcher Stadium to host winless Siloam Springs this week.

4. Greenwood (5-1)

In back-to-back weeks, the Bulldogs led 28-21 at halftime, but the offense came alive, and the Bulldogs defense didn’t allow a point in the second half to secure a win. The Hunter Houston (350 pass yards, 2 total touchdowns) to Grant Karnes (149 receiving yards, touchdown) combo continues to give opposing defenses fits, but Jake Glover also had an outstanding night rushing 12 times for 168 yards and 5 touchdowns. Greenwood has the week off to prepare for a huge showdown at home against Lake Hamilton on October 14.

5. Cabot (4-1)

The Panthers easily took care of Little Rock Southwest 41-0 in last Thursday's matchup, pitching their first shutout since 2019. Cabot held the Gryphons to just 57 total yards, but only needed 230 of its own to secure the lopsided win with quarterback Abe Owen contributing on four total touchdowns. The Panthers host No. 2 Conway this week in a Top 5 matchup.

6. Bentonville (4-1)

Bentonville has played excellent football over the past three games, outscoring opponents 123-38. In Friday’s win over Fort Smith Southside, quarterback Carter Nye completed 19-of-25 passes for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Illinois State commit Josh Ficklin had 116 yards on the ground and 2 scores. The Tigers head to Rogers Heritage this week.

7. Rogers (5-0)

In what was the biggest statement of Week 5, the Mounties showed the state their undefeated start was not a fluke. The victory was sealed on a game-winning 38-yard field goal by JT Miller taking down previously No. 6 Fayetteville. It was Rogers’ first win over Fayetteville since 2006, and the program is off to its best start since 2012. The Mounties’ schedule does not get any easier, as they face No. 13 Bentonville West on the road this week.

8. Lake Hamilton (6-0)

The Wolves thrashed Van Buren on the road last Friday scoring 60 points, the most they have put up since the 63 they eclipsed against the Pointers in 2021. All-state running back/safety Justin Crutchmer is making a true case for Player of the Year and he had another outstanding night compiling 283 all-purpose yards and 6 total touchdowns, that included a 72-yard interception for a score. They are back at home against Greenbrier on Friday.

9. Catholic (5-0)

The Rockets found themselves down 16-14 at halftime after West Memphis rallied from down 14-3, but the halftime adjustments worked as Catholic pitched a shutout and scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to keep the undefeated streak going. Senior quarterback Sam Sanders compiled 232 yards of total offense and 5 total touchdowns. The Rockets play at Sheridan this week.

10. Fayetteville (3-2)

The Purple Dogs lost a heartbreaker on a last-second field goal against Rogers. Their two losses this season have been by a combined four points, both to ranked teams which helps them keep their spot in the Top 10. Despite the defeat, the air attack once again thrived for Fayetteville led by Drake Lindsey who completed 70% of his passes for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Purple Dogs look to regroup this week at home against Fort Smith Southside.

11. Joe T. Robinson (4-1)

The Senators did everything they needed to do at a high level for the fourth week in a row and have not allowed a touchdown in two of the past four games. Senior Noah Freeman has been one of the state’s top running backs in 2022 and showed that once again gashing the Vilonia defense for 230 yards on 17 carries and 3 touchdowns, along with a 67-yard reception. Robinson travels across the river to play former defensive coordinator Brian Maupin and a struggling Maumelle team this week.

12. Parkview (3-2)

The Patriots essentially won last Thursday’s contest against De Queen not long after the opening kickoff, as they led 29-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime – the final score. They are back at War Memorial Stadium this week for another favorable matchup against Hope.

13. Bentonville West (3-2)

West rebounded from a tough loss to Fayetteville, blanking Springdale 41-0 which was the Wolverines’ second shutout in their past three games. They face a very tough test against a red-hot Rogers squad with hopes of earning their first statement win of the season, which would move them back into the Top 10.

14. Arkadelphia (5-0)

Most expected the Badgers to easily take care of Mena on homecoming and they did just that. As anyone would guess, quarterback Donovan Whitten put on another great show completing 10-of-13 passes for 182 yards and 4 touchdowns - all in the first half. The Badgers are off this week before hosting Waldron on October 14.

15. Little Rock Christian (3-2)

The Warriors were on a bye. They host Mountain Home on Friday.

16. Benton (3-2)

For the first time this season, the Panthers won back-to-back games as they throttled Marion 55-13 during a road trip to Northeast Arkansas. The defense shut out the Patriots in the first half, while the offense scored 33 points in that span. Arkansas commit Braylen Russell put together his best game in a Benton uniform, rushing 21 times for 168 yards scoring 4 touchdowns, including one from 82 yards out. Benton hosts Greene County Tech for homecoming this week.

17. Camden Fairview (4-1)

After jumping to a 14-0 lead, the Cardinals had to scratch and claw to secure a 21-8 victory over Texarkana. They are currently on a four-game win streak since falling to defending 6A champion El Dorado, but that will be challenged against undefeated 19th-ranked Magnolia on the road this week.

18. Wynne (4-1)

Excluding a 21-7 loss during a trip across the state to Magnolia, the Yellowjackets’ have handled their business with the closest deficit in four wins being 17 points. Cobey Davis and John Watson combined for over 200 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns a piece. They head about an hour north to take on Valley View this week.

19. Shiloh Christian (4-1)

The Saints are currently on a four-game win streak in which they have outscored opponents 226-81, most recently pummeling Clarksville 57-13 on the road. Friday night should be the first true challenge of the 5A-West as Harrison comes to town, a team that is two plays away from being undefeated.

20. Magnolia (5-0)

Another stellar performance from senior running back Garrion Curry (220 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns) helped the Panthers crush Hot Springs Lakeside 55-28, their most points scored this season. After handily winning its first two conference games, the Panthers host No. 17 Camden Fairview this week.

21. Mills (6-0)

The win streak lives to see another week as the Comets blanked a struggling Maumelle team 30-0. UCA commit Jabrae Shaw already led the state in interceptions (5) coming into the game, and added to that total snagging three, returning one almost the length of the field for a score. While you can not take away what Mills has done up to this point, there are two big opportunities in a row to continue opening eyes as they play a surging Pine Bluff squad on Friday and No. 11 Joe T. Robinson on October 21 following their bye next week.

22. Harding Academy (5-0)

The Wildcats were truly challenged for the first time this season against a gritty Lonoke squad, as they found themselves down 21-20 to the Jackrabbits at the start of the fourth quarter. They rallied to score 10 points, winning 31-21 to secure a spot at the top of the 2-4A conference. Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller’s numbers were not off the charts, but still very solid, as he completed 77% of his passes and two touchdowns. They play a homecoming game against Bald Knob on Friday.

23. Farmington (3-2)

The Cardinals make their way back into Power 25 following a dominating 43-8 win over previously undefeated Alma. They were dealt a tough hand when all-state quarterback Cam Vanzant went down with an injury, but converted defensive back Sam Wells answered the call compiling 185 yards of offense and 2 scores, while the Farmington defense also took care of business against the Airedales. They will hit the road to play Dardanelle this week.

24. Nettleton (4-1)

After falling to Batesville on a walkoff two-point conversion, the Raiders rebounded to trample Brookland 49-20 and get a new win streak started. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton was outstanding as he completed 16-of-23 passes for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns, while junior Quordarius Thompson was on the receiving end of all three of those scores. Thompson also had 153 yards through the air. Nettleton will host Paragould this week for homecoming.

25. Batesville (4-1)

If not for a 35-0 loss to Maumelle, with their top running back Gabe Witte knocked out early, the Pioneers would have already made it into the Power 25. Excluding that, first-year head coach Ryan Morrow and his staff have looked impressive with victories over Harrison and Nettleton, both who have been ranked at one point, on their resume.