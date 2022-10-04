An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO