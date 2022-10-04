Read full article on original website
cindy wellman
3d ago
which is it? did she die instantly or was she talking and awake while he was throwing her around everywhere? jesus. if he woulda called for help instead of being worried he gonna get a ticket for driving without a license, she might b alive. or at least her family coulda gave her the burial she deserves. and she wouldntve laid out there on the side of an embankment so the wild animals could eat her. while he went bac to work like nothing ever happened. oh and whoever posted that he did their plumbing last week. better check make sure nothing is missing. he tends to visit folks, then come back later and rob them. not hearsay. known fact. jus sayin.....
