Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
2023 Kia Telluride Price Starts At $37,025, Costs $54k In Top Trim
Kia has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Telluride. The popular SUV is a tad more expensive across the board than it was last year, and there's a new range-topping trim that takes the Telluride well beyond $50,000. The starting point is $37,025, a $2,300 bump over 2022. That includes Kia's destination charge of $1,335.
Ford Mustang, Lightning, F-150 Super Snake Race In Gas Vs EV Fight
High-performance vehicles are available across a wide range of body styles. Electric powertrains have broadened that spectrum further, but they still have to contend with physics. A new Carwow YouTube video pits a family of Ford vehicles against each other in a drag race that compares an electric F-150 Lightning, a stock Mustang GT, and a tuned Shelby F-150 Super Snake.
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo Costs $36,420, Mega Gallery Released
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander in May when it talked about its new turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine. At that point, it refrained from discussing pricing details, but now the numbers are in. Stick to front-wheel drive and the SUV with its four-cylinder engine benefitting from forced induction kicks off at $36,420. Upgrade to AWD and you'll have to fork out $38,020, with both prices excluding destination charges.
Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV Thrashed Around Fiorano Is A Sight To See
The Ferrari Purosangue debuted in September as the brand's first crossover. The Prancing Horse is apparently still fine-tuning the machine, though. This video shows one in full camouflage lapping the brand's Fiorano test track. After a vehicle debut, some automakers are fine with driving it without camouflage. Other companies leave...
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Revealed As The Supercar’s Swan Song
We knew it was coming, and now it’s here – prepare to meet the final Audi R8 with a combustion engine. The V10 era is drawing to a close as Ingolstadt is sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI with a hardcore version of its mid-engined supercar. It's effectively the best of both worlds by combining the superior power of the Quattro model with the lighter package of its RWD sibling. In fact, more weight has been trimmed for the GT.
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Have Steel Skid Plates, Improved AWD
The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
2023 Mercedes B-Class Facelift Debuts With More Standard Kit, Extra PHEV Power
In a sea of crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, the minivan is largely seen as a rare oddity. Nevertheless, Mercedes is sticking by its B-Class by giving the compact family hauler a mild update for 2023. These tweaks are meant to keep the third-generation model fresh as it battles the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. In keeping with the A-Class facelift also introduced today, the changes are not immediately noticeable.
Ferrari Spy Shots Capture Tweaked Roma Likely Hiding A V12 Engine
Ferrari is always working on something new, and we often see it long before its official debut as a camouflaged test vehicle. However, sometimes the car is so early in its development cycle that Ferrari has to hide it underneath the body of a different model. The automaker did this with the Purosangue, concealing it with a Maserati Levante, and it appears to be doing the same in these new spy shots of a modified Roma.
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
2022 Ford GT LM Edition Debuts As The Last Special Edition Model
The last and final special-edition Ford GT celebrates the company’s 2016 win at Le Mans. Ford will begin delivering the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition this fall, with production wrapped up by the end of the year. The car receives unique exterior and interior styling touches that separate it from the rest of the GT production run.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Vs 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: How They Compare
Electrification is the future of the auto industry, but friends, things are still pretty damn good in the world of combustion power. If anything, the last hurrah of ICE is yielding some of the best performance cars yet. And we need look no further than the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the latest Porsche 911 GT3.
2024 GMC Acadia Spied For The First Time, Inside And Out
It looks bigger, and there should be plenty of tech in the three-row cabin. The current-generation GMC Acadia is getting along in years. It debuted in 2016 as a 2017 model, and now we have our first look at its replacement. Hiding under heavy camouflage is the next-gen SUV that should debut for 2024.
Toyota RAV4 Off-Road Package Debuts As More Rugged Model For Japan
The Toyota RAV4 becomes a bit more rugged in Japan with the newly launched Offroad Package II. It's somewhat similar to the RAV4 TRD Off-Road available in the United States but with additional powertrain and color options. The Offroad Package II gives the Japanese-market RAV4 a 0.39-inch (10-millimeter) suspension lift....
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Audi RS3 Drag Race Pits Latest Mk3 Model Against Its Predecessors
The Audi RS3 is in its third generation, gaining more power and technology over the years. A new Carwow video pits the three generations against each other in a series of drag races, highlighting how the RS3's performance has changed. A turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine powers all three versions. However,...
Toyota GR86 Chief Engineer Says There Won't Be More GR Models
It wasn't so long ago that Toyota didn't have anything particularly exciting in its portfolio. Not that an automaker needs performance chops to be successful, but a cool halo car certainly grabs attention. The 86 sports car came along in 2013, but the Supra's return really helped Toyota reclaim some of its fun-to-drive mojo. GR versions of the Yaris and Corolla are icing on the cake, but it seems that's all the GR icing we will get.
