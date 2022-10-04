Ferrari is always working on something new, and we often see it long before its official debut as a camouflaged test vehicle. However, sometimes the car is so early in its development cycle that Ferrari has to hide it underneath the body of a different model. The automaker did this with the Purosangue, concealing it with a Maserati Levante, and it appears to be doing the same in these new spy shots of a modified Roma.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO