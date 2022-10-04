ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Say so long to summer with this quick weeknight meal - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Let's talk pasta! Our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us how to use some end-of-summer vegetables to make the perfect plate. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen. Coriander Pesto Pasta with Curry Tomato Salad. When I made this dish it was an instant...
