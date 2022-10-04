ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘A long time coming’ | expunged Grand Rapids dispensary owner praises Biden’s pardon against federal marijuana convictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Though he’s now running a cannabis dispensary that’s been recognized for their social equity program, Pharmhouse Wellness founder Casey Kornoelje still recalls the challenges he faced when he was convicted on marijuana charges in 2004 and 2005. “Myself personally, having gone through that...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

UTICA, Mich. — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

