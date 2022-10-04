Read full article on original website
‘A long time coming’ | expunged Grand Rapids dispensary owner praises Biden’s pardon against federal marijuana convictions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Though he’s now running a cannabis dispensary that’s been recognized for their social equity program, Pharmhouse Wellness founder Casey Kornoelje still recalls the challenges he faced when he was convicted on marijuana charges in 2004 and 2005. “Myself personally, having gone through that...
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less than...
With colder months ahead, West Michigan doctor is hopeful there won't be a COVID surge like last year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Other parts of the world are reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases, but new COVID-19 cases continue to decline statewide. While West Michigan saw an increase in cases starting about this time last year, a local doctor says he's hopeful this fall and winter are different.
MDARD: Do not eat produce from Michigan farm using human waste in fields
HOMER, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is warning customers not to eat produce or products from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan. During a routine safety inspection on Sept. 28, MDARD staff found Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields. MDARD...
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
Michigan tight end Erick All meets firefighter who saved his life 21 years later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Tight End Erick All has a knack for making big plays. He scored the game-winning touchdown against Penn State in 2021, and recorded a touchdown in Michigan's win over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. "We get the ball we're gonna make...
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting...
Refinery issues may spare West Michigan from coming gas price surge, analysts say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The national average price of a gallon of gas hovered near $3.86 Friday, according to AAA. This week's decision by OPEC threatened to increase pricing pressures further still. The oil cartel announced Wednesday it would curtail production by some two-million barrels daily beginning in November...
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
UTICA, Mich. — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
Shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit surrenders, taken into police custody
DETROIT — An armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel surrendered Thursday night and was taken into custody, Michigan State Police said. “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident,” state police...
13-year-old Plainfield Twp. girl found in North Carolina, man traveling with her facing charges
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE Oct. 4, 1 p.m.: The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging the 19-year-old man accused of traveling to North Carolina with a 13-year-old girl this week. Marquaress Josephs and the 13-year-old from Kent County were found in North Carolina Monday evening. He's now facing...
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
Toys for Tots 2022 | How to sign up to receive gifts for your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The leaves are only just starting to change and already we are talking about Toys for Tots. Registration to receive toys during the holiday gift program is now underway. All you have to do is call 211, or visit the Toys for Tots website and...
Organizations band together to relocate sheltered Florida pets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collection of organizations throughout the United States are working to move out Florida’s sheltered pets in light of Hurricane Ian’s impact throughout the state. Kim Alboum, director of shelter outreach and policy development for the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said the nonprofit is...
Voter frustrated to hear of election fraud allegations at her polling location
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After an election worker was charged with election fraud on Wednesday, a local woman who voted at the precinct in question is furious her information was compromised. "I was mad, really mad," says Cindy Lage. Lage lives within walking distance of the Ada Bible Church...
Hudsonville woman in critical condition after crash in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened around 5:08 p.m. at 48th Avenue near Tyler Oaks Drive in Blendon Township. Deputies say a 32-year-old woman from Hudsonville was leaving a private drive on...
