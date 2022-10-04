Read full article on original website
Lou Phelps Links Up With Kaytranada On Smooth Track “Out My Face”
Coming out of Montreal, Lou Phelps has made some amazing music. He comes from a city that is proving itself to be a hotbed of talent, and he is one of the many artists who has emerged as a champion of the bilingual city. Another Montreal legend is Kaytranada who has produced for some of the biggest artists in the world.
Alex Vaughn Keeps It Real On R&B Project “The Hurtbook”
We highlighted Alex Vaughn earlier this year as an R&B artist to watch, and since that time, she’s been building on her career to what looks to be a bright future. The LVRN/Interscope songbird is back with another release, and now, she’s delivering her debut project, The Hurtbook.
Kodak Black Delays “Kutthroat Bill” Album Amid BET Beef
The album is now set to be released on October 28. Just eight months after dropping his gold-certified album Back For Everything, Kodak Black was slated to drop his second album of 2022. Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 was originally scheduled to be released on Friday (October 7), but the Florida rapper had a change of plans.
Mannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-Hop
Mannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve. Mannie Fresh reflected on the state of hip-hop and where he believes the genre is headed during a recent interview with Vibe. Speaking with the outlet, the veteran musician explained that he feels artists need to understand the roots of the genre to move it forward.
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz
STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
Meek Mill Isn’t A Fan Of BM Milan Rapping At BET Hip Hop Awards
She spit a few bars and it seemed all in good fun, but Meek believes it was a set up to “embarrass” her. If you were tuned into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards yesterday (October 4), then you may have noticed that they switched things up. The network continued to hold its annual award show cypher with rising and established talents in the industry, but it made some unconventional additions. BET also featured social media stars, bloggers, and people who wouldn’t typically fire off lyrics in their own special segments.
50 Cent Is Impressed By YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper”
YG rattled the hip-hop community with the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, though it wasn’t for the right reason. Track five, “How To Rob A Rapper” ft. Mozzy and D3szn is a playbook on hitting licks. “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/ He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG raps at the beginning of the song.
Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Slams Yung Miami In New Song “Messy”
Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”. Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on...
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”
The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
Jack Harlow & Drake Solidify Their Bromance During Toronto Concert
Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” tour has been a huge success. Jack Harlow and Drake’s bond runs far deeper than the “Churchill Downs” collaboration track they put out together earlier this year. From the sounds of things at a recent concert in Toronto, the Kentucky-born rapper most likely has Drizzy on his Mount Rushmore of Rap, and he didn’t hesitate to let the 35-year-old know how much he loves him from his spot in the audience.
Kanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IG
Kanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram. Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing. “MAMA,” West captioned the picture. Donda West passed...
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Mount Westmore To Release “Bad MFs” On Streaming Services
The supergroup Mount Westmore, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short, are finally adding their debut album to streaming services. Mount Westmore, the supergroup consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short, have announced that they will be sharing their debut album, Bad MFs, on streaming services later this year. The project was previously released exclusively through the blockchain-based platform Gala Music.
G Herbo Taps Offset, Future & More For “Survivor’s Remorse Side A”
Fresh off the release of his ATL Jacob-produced track “Blues” featuring Future, G Herbo returns with his highly anticipated project Survivor’s Remorse Side A. Last month, he blessed fans with a new track entitled, “Me, Myself & I” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — his first single since dropping “Locked In” back in February.
N.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize “Drink Champs” Was Getting Too Messy
Issa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him “Messy-eaga.”. It’s not uncommon to tune into Drink Champs and watch things go all the way left. While the podcast tied Yung Miami’s Caresha Please for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the premise of having guests drinking on the show and spilling tea has earned N.O.R.E some significant criticism over the years. For example, the episode with Lamar Odom nearly resulted in a scrap between the former NBA star and the “Superthug” rapper.
Ty Dolla $ign Teams Up With Lil Durk On “My Friends”
Fresh off of his appearance on Kid Cudi’s new Netflix movie, Entergalactic, Ty Dolla $ign is back in the cut with new music. The California singer-songwriter shared his latest single, “My Friends” ft. Lil Durk this morning. The triumphant single boasts production from Mustard, alongside FNZ, Nic Nac, Tom Levesque, Waterboy, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well. Ty dives into a more hip-hop centric on this one, playing with different cadences with infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Durk sprinkles his own sauce on the horn-laden record where he details loyalty among his gang.
Kanye West Goes Off On Adidas After Brand Puts Yeezy In Review
Ye is finally getting a response from Adidas. Kanye West has been putting Adidas on blast as of late. The artist believes that Adidas has ruined the Yeezy brand, and as a result, he wants to end his partnership. For the most part, Adidas has been silent on this issue, although today, they decided to issue a strongly-worded statement. As you can see down below, Adidas is putting the Yeezy partnership in review, however, they will continue to handle the imprint, at least for the time being.
