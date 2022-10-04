Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
KOLO TV Reno
The 40th Annual Great Italian Festival kicks off this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s just about that time again to celebrate the culture and cuisine of Italy in the Biggest Little City. The annual Great Italian Festival takes over the streets of Downtown Reno. It’s a chance to get outside and enjoy good food, cooking competitions, grape stomping, live entertainment, shopping and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Men, women and children are all invited to the Legion Sports Fest competition and expo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you are a huge fitness buff or looking for some incredible entertainment, you won’t want to miss the Legion Sports Fest on October 7-9 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center!. Director of Strategic Partnerships, Ted Johanson, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details...
KOLO TV Reno
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
KOLO TV Reno
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Jazz Orchestra presents Creative Directions in Jazz
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present Creative Directions in Jazz later this month at the Nevada Museum of Art later this month on Oct.21. The program is presented as a part of UPSTAGE: A Literary and Performing Arts Series. The concert will showcase original compositions by contemporary composers.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack to debut new uniforms in “blackout” showdown with Colorado St.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack football team will unveil new black uniforms as the team faces Colorado State and former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell Friday night. The Pack is calling for a “blackout,” encouraging fans to wear black to the game at Mackay Stadium. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Some City of South Lake Tahoe offices closing for Indigenous People’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe will close on Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day, the city announced Friday. The Department of Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 10/7
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a Friday night contest at Mackay Stadium joining another full slate of high school games, it was a chaotic and crazy week on the Sports Caravan. The Wolf Pack welcomed Colorado State to Reno - a Rams team led by former Nevada coach Jay Norvell. For the preps, a huge matchup in Churchill County led the way with powerhouse Elko making the trip to take on the Greenwave.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families. “The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
KOLO TV Reno
University of Nevada, Reno, one of over 115 schools honoring Tyler Hilinski in College Football Mental Health Week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s College Football Mental Health Week. Universities across the nation are opening up the discussion of mental struggles student-athletes can face. This awareness week began after Mark and Kym Hilinski lost their son, Tyler, to suicide. The Hilinskis took the pain they felt and knew...
KOLO TV Reno
911 service restored in Incline Village and Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The 911 service has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that there is an outage for 911 calls in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas. People who call 911 will get busy signals. The sheriff’s office said...
