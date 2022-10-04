ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘Legos’ house has folks wanting to move to Wisconsin. Take a look and see why

By TJ Macias
 3 days ago

A house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has managed to charm fans of a popular social media real estate page and even has some considering a move to America’s Dairyland thanks to the home’s splashy iridescent interior.

While the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home — which is listed for $250,000 — has a seemingly normal outside, the inside’s colorful walls and countertops give off a very child’s day care vibe.

Built in 1984, the 2,114-square-foot property has undergone some upgrades in the past few years, including new windows, air conditioning and water heater, the listing on Zillow.com says.

Features include:

  • Finished basement with two rec rooms areas

  • Open concept floor plan

  • Updated kitchen

  • Fenced backyard

Its sunshine inside turned heads on Zillow Gone Wild , which referred to the home as “Lego friendly” in its posts on Facebook and Twitter, and fans were transfixed.

“I wonder what it looked like with all their cool Lego boxes and creations,” one person observed. “This could be a cool themed Air B&B.”

“It’s lovely! A house where you must wear shoes,” another joked.

“I actually really like it. That basement is amazing…I would repurpose it to be a sewing room,” someone said. “The storage is *chef’s kiss*.”

“Omg it is a dream home for me… all the space I need to display all my Legos,” one person noted. “And rooms to sort and build in.”

“It looks so normal from the outside,” another observed. “You’d never know there’s Lego awesomeness inside.”

“Time to move back to Wisconsin...” someone tweeted .

“I’m moving to Wisconsin,” one person declared .

“* googling Wisconsin urgently*” another said.

“So amazing and cool ,” someone tweeted.

The listing is held by Alissa Traughber of RE/MAX Newport Elite.

Kenosha is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

Comments

Melissa Phillips
2d ago

That's literally a kids dream home lol. Idk about the rainbow colors everywhere, but the house itself is actually really cute!

2
