ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IONuD_0iLklZkc00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Surfer in California kicked a shark’s head during attack, survives

ARCATA, Calif. — A surfer in California said he kicked a shark’s head during an attack and was able to survive. According to the Times-Standard, Jared Trainor, 31, has been surfing for about 10 years and after hearing from a co-worker about the waves at Centerville Beach in northern California, he went to check them out last Sunday. When he got there, he paddled out to some waves, sat on his board and waited for more waves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Meet Fenrir: Michigan pet named tallest living domestic cat

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — At more than a foot-and-a-half tall, a Michigan house cat is the latest member of his distinguished feline family tree to enter the record books. Fenrir Antares Powers, a 2-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021, tall enough to make it into the Guinness World Records 2023 edition as the tallest living domestic cat, WDIV-TV reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#Food Drink#The Sky Walk Publix
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dropping Mississippi River levels affect your wallet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the water levels in the Mississippi River continue to plunge toward historic lows, it threatens not only barge traffic, but your wallet. FOX13 found out there are a lot of things we use that could be affected. Agricultural and economic experts tell us those lowering water levels could hit consumers in the wallet, but they don’t know how much or when it will hit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy