New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
Valley Breeze
Robert K. Bowen – Millville, Mass.
Robert K. Bowen, 85, of Millville, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, peacefully at home. He is the beloved husband for 62 years of Ellen A. (Ethier) Bowen and the loving father of Dianne M. Moakley and her late husband, John, of Millville, Mass., Daniel R. Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Richmond, R.I., Erin A. Jacobs and her husband, Mark, of Narragansett, R.I., and Patrick M. Bowen of Millville, Mass. He leaves his cherished 7 grandchildren, Emily Goodwin and her husband, Gabriel, Andrew Dulac, Michael Moakley, Samantha Bowen, Meghan Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs and Margaret Bowen, and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rachel Dulac, Wyatt Goodwin, Ethan Goodwin, Kali Bowen-Robinson, and Maximus Bowen-Robinson. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 26, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Gertrude (Conway) Bowen. He is the brother of the late Michael Bowen Jr. Sister Margaret Bowen SSJ, Gertrude Rumberger and Tommy Bowen. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Valley Breeze
Eternal giver Jeanne Michon is grand marshal of Autumnfest 2022
WOONSOCKET – Jeanne Michon was one of seven children who lived in a small home in Woonsocket. Her mother stayed home to take care of them while her father went to work. “We didn’t know we were poor,” said Michon.
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield Library announces programs
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library is accepting registrations for the following programs. • Treat and Paint will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 9-14. Participants will paint a Halloween black cat.
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
Valley Breeze
Car wash set for this Sunday
LINCOLN – Lucas Webber, of Albion Troop 711, will be holding a car wash fundraiser to help fund his Eagle Scout project on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hunter Insurance, 389 Old River Road. The car wash costs $5 per car. Webber’s Eagle Scout...
Valley Breeze
Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band to headline Autumnfest
WOONSOCKET — The 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee along with Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade Coordinator, has announced that the headline band for this year’s Autumnfest Parade will be the Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band from Dayville, Conn. This year marks the sixth appearance for this 45-piece band in the Autumnfest parade and second time as the headliner.
capecod.com
Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping
BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
Valley Breeze
Rockland Cemetery Twilight Lantern Tour Oct. 15
SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will host a historic New Rockland Cemetery Twilight Lantern Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your lantern (or flashlight) and join this illuminating tour. Stroll the historic New Rockland Cemetery (SC050) paths by lantern light while experiencing presentations by Scituate’s own local historian, Tom Angell, and renowned stone carver, Karin Sprague. Learn about the history of some of those interred, and appreciate the unique adornments and inscriptions that are carved in stone to serve as a focus for mourning and remembrance. This cemetery was started in 1916 to accept over one thousand removed burials from the area that was to become the Scituate Reservoir.
Valley Breeze
Audubon Toddler/Preschool Nature Story Program at Lincoln Library Oct. 6
LINCOLN – On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will once again be offering a special nature story event delivered by a guest educator from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Toddlers and preschoolers will hear an owl-themed story and participate...
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Historical Society hosting walking tours
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of the Main Street area on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. The tour will be conducted by local historian Bob Bellerose. The tour will meet at the front of the Museum of Work...
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
