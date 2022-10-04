ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 383 board to consider facility fee increase

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board this week will consider raising a portion of the fees for community groups to use school buildings for activities.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. At the meeting, board members will look at an option to increase facility use fees attached to custodial services and security by $1.50 for all district buildings. This would bring the two flat fees up from $38.50 to $40 each, starting this month.

Comments / 0

