Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 1 Alabama facing QB questions as Texas A&M comes calling

 3 days ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide is back at the top, reclaiming the No. 1 ranking once again as it prepares to host the Texas A&M Aggies in a primetime matchup Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

But the lingering question surrounding the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is the status of starting quarterback Bryce Young.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner suffered what Alabama coach Nick Saban described as a sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week.

Saban said the injury isn’t a long-term concern.

“We’ll just have to evaluate it day-to-day,” Saban said during his press conference on Monday. “I can’t tell you if that’s going to be today, tomorrow or the next day.”

During preparation, Saban is attempting to veer the conversation around the team back to what and not who, telling his team “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We are going to get everybody’s best game.”

Young, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week, hurt himself on a run toward the sideline when he landed awkwardly. Tide backup Jalen Milroe sparked Alabama with a 77-yard run to set up a momentum-swinging touchdown.

Milroe went 4 for 9 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 91 yards on six carries.

Saban praised his offensive line for helping Alabama amass 555 total yards including 317 yards rushing.

“I think you’re talking about a (Arkansas) team that led the league in sacks,” Saban said. “They did a great job in pass protection, too, against some pretty good pass rushers and a pretty good pressure scheme.”

It might be a good time for both teams to discuss pass protection with Young ailing, considering he was sacked four times in the 2021 loss to Texas A&M.

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC), who fell from the Top 25 following a disappointing 42-24 loss at Mississippi State last week, can reappear in the rankings on Sunday.

All it would take for Texas A&M is replicated what they accomplished a year ago when they snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama with a 41-38 win at home.

Alabama leads the all-time series 11-3 and last lost to Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa in 2012.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dismissed the notions of any lingering feud between him and Saban stemming from comments Saban made back in May about how the Aggies “bought every player” they recruited with name, image and likeness funds.

Fisher was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000-2004 under Saban and part of a national championship team in 2003.

“That’s over with,” Fisher said. “He and I are in great shape. We’re great things and we’ve moved on. We’re moved on. We’re in good shape, we’re moved on.”

Fisher turned his attention on getting his team right after committing four turnovers, including three inside the red zone last week. The Aggies rank 98th nationally in turnover margin (-3) and 113th in sacks with only six in five games.

Devin Achane continues to be the Aggies’ top offensive playmaker with 466 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries.

The season has been very uneven for A&M with wins over ranked opponents — Miami and Arkansas — and losses to unranked Appalachian State and the Bulldogs.

But last season, Texas A&M was also coming off a loss to Mississippi State when it rebounded with its win over Alabama, which started a four-game winning streak.

“You live off your experiences, but at the time, we went out the next week and had tremendous practices, and prepared well and went and played well,” Fisher said. “Those are the things I keep going back to right now.”

–Field Level Media

On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top-150 recruit Malik Presley down to 3 schools

San Marcos (Texas) High three-star recruit Malik Presley tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Presley, a 6-foot-6 class of 2023 small forward, recently unofficially visited Texas A&M. Texas was set to host him officially on October 15th, but that trip will be rescheduled. Arizona State will host him this month on the 22nd.
BASKETBALL
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
