Cell Phones

notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review

The iPhone 14 Plus delivers an immersive 6.7-inch display and extra-long battery life in a refreshingly lightweight design. But we’d like to see a telephoto zoom, 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You could buy a phone instead of this Pixel Watch accessory

You could even buy a decent budget phone for the price. Google has revealed Pixel Watch details, including watch band pricing. The most expensive watch band will set you back $199. Google has finally held its 2022 Pixel family launch, fully revealing the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch....
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Google Pixel Tablet gets a charging speaker dock at Made By Google 2022

Back in May, Google teased an upcoming Pixel Tablet for release in 2023. Turns out, it still exists. At its Made By Google 2022 event, Google opened the show by talking about the whole Pixel family, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. While those other devices were the focus of the event, the Pixel Tablet got some time in the spotlight, too. It's expected to come out in 2023, but Google didn't share a price or release date.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally, available for pre-order. The device goes up for pre-order today and will be in customers hands next week, on October 13. The Pixel 7 Pro is starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro did last year, just $899. That’s still a lot of money, but far cheaper than most other flagships which start at $999. But what if we told you that you could get it for even less? Well you can, and that’s why we have this list of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals.
CELL PHONES
Consumer Reports.org

Sonos One Smart Speaker Review

The Sonos One is one of the best-sounding smart speakers in Consumer Reports’ ratings. It’s also something of a classic among smart speakers. When it was introduced in 2017, the Sonos One was one of just two smart speakers to combine top-notch sound quality with smart speaker functionality. (The other was the now-discontinued Google Home Max.)
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Poll: Is the Google Pixel 7 series hot or not?

The Pixel 7 series is now official, but how do you feel about it?. Today, Google finally took the wraps off the Google Pixel 7 series. There weren’t too many surprises considering the number of leaks we saw leading up to the event, but now we know everything for certain.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99.  The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Google out-leaked leakers and gave us a good look at the Pixel Tablet

Google provided new details about the Pixel Tablet at its hardware event. Google held its Pixel hardware event this morning and it went pretty much as expected. We got a full look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also launched the Pixel Watch alongside these phones, going into full detail regarding this wearable. But something that was somewhat unexpected was a deep dive into the Pixel Tablet.
CELL PHONES

