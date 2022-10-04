Read full article on original website
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy tablets are up to $350 off at Best Buy—shop early Black Friday deals now
Tech fans can rejoice with Samsung tablets on sale at Best Buy with Black Friday-level prices. Shop the best Samsung deals for a limited time only.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
CNET
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: The $200 Difference
Google's new $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 is the latest flagship phone from the company meant to compete against established phone leaders like Apple's iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S22. New to the Pixel 7 is the Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a...
These earbuds might just fix Bluetooth on the Oculus Quest 2
VR and Bluetooth don't normally play very nicely together, but Soundcore's latest Bluetooth earbuds might fix an age-old problem.
The best waterproof camera in 2022: underwater cameras for fun and action
The best waterproof cameras and perfect for shooting next to the pool, in the sea of on the beach
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
The iPhone 14 Plus delivers an immersive 6.7-inch display and extra-long battery life in a refreshingly lightweight design. But we’d like to see a telephoto zoom, 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is best?
Which of the Android-powered smartwatches is for you, the Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5?
Android Authority
You could buy a phone instead of this Pixel Watch accessory
You could even buy a decent budget phone for the price. Google has revealed Pixel Watch details, including watch band pricing. The most expensive watch band will set you back $199. Google has finally held its 2022 Pixel family launch, fully revealing the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch....
AOL Corp
Google Pixel Tablet gets a charging speaker dock at Made By Google 2022
Back in May, Google teased an upcoming Pixel Tablet for release in 2023. Turns out, it still exists. At its Made By Google 2022 event, Google opened the show by talking about the whole Pixel family, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. While those other devices were the focus of the event, the Pixel Tablet got some time in the spotlight, too. It's expected to come out in 2023, but Google didn't share a price or release date.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally, available for pre-order. The device goes up for pre-order today and will be in customers hands next week, on October 13. The Pixel 7 Pro is starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro did last year, just $899. That’s still a lot of money, but far cheaper than most other flagships which start at $999. But what if we told you that you could get it for even less? Well you can, and that’s why we have this list of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals.
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone under $600
Google’s stagnation with the Pixel line these last few years had many of us wondering when or if Google would ever start taking its in-house smartphones seriously again. Well, Google is back and swinging for the fences with the bold, brainy, and beautifully-priced Pixel 6.
Consumer Reports.org
Sonos One Smart Speaker Review
The Sonos One is one of the best-sounding smart speakers in Consumer Reports’ ratings. It’s also something of a classic among smart speakers. When it was introduced in 2017, the Sonos One was one of just two smart speakers to combine top-notch sound quality with smart speaker functionality. (The other was the now-discontinued Google Home Max.)
Android Authority
Poll: Is the Google Pixel 7 series hot or not?
The Pixel 7 series is now official, but how do you feel about it?. Today, Google finally took the wraps off the Google Pixel 7 series. There weren’t too many surprises considering the number of leaks we saw leading up to the event, but now we know everything for certain.
Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
Android Authority
Google out-leaked leakers and gave us a good look at the Pixel Tablet
Google provided new details about the Pixel Tablet at its hardware event. Google held its Pixel hardware event this morning and it went pretty much as expected. We got a full look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also launched the Pixel Watch alongside these phones, going into full detail regarding this wearable. But something that was somewhat unexpected was a deep dive into the Pixel Tablet.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro smart watch just schooled the Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE users might want to look away now
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
notebookcheck.net
Samsung pushes stability improvements to Galaxy Buds2 Pro with first public software update
Samsung has updated the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, its latest pair of earbuds. Released in August, the earbuds have received decent reviews so far, in part because of their lightweight build and 24-bit audio support on Samsung devices. However, it seems that they cannot match the audio quality, battery life and ANC that something like the Sony WF-1000XM4 offers.
