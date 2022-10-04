ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems
Hutch Post

Police found murder weapon hidden in KC man's apartment

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening in the Northeast area of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. David F. Cornell, 61, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

ATF still seeking leads on April apartment arson in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City field division for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is looking for new information in an April 8arson that injured 15, including nine children at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. The ATF said it has exhausted all leads and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

