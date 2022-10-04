Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man charged in shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter
Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
Man charged for possession of weapon used to allegedly kill KCMO firefighter
A man has been charged for possessing a weapon that was allegedly used to kill an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
Court docs: Woman shot, killed in Shawnee apartment was pregnant
Court documents show Kathleen Dampier was pregnant when her on-again, off-again boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her at a Shawnee apartment.
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing cousin in Independence
Jordon Huff, 23, is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his cousin, James P. Robertson, on Saturday in Independence, Missouri.
Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
Police found murder weapon hidden in KC man's apartment
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday evening in the Northeast area of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. David F. Cornell, 61, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico
KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
Kansas City police seeking surveillance footage near homicide area
The Kansas City Police Department is asking those with outdoor surveillance cameras in the area of an Oct. 1 double homicide to contact police.
KMBC.com
ATF still seeking leads on April apartment arson in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City field division for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is looking for new information in an April 8arson that injured 15, including nine children at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. The ATF said it has exhausted all leads and...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
