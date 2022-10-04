ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George, IA

tyler
3d ago

good job to the emergency responders, and the driver for their part in giving her another chance. 👏 life is so precious. hopefully she remembers how lucky she is, and does her part in changing the world.

EMS&S Fehelhafer
3d ago

who was watching the kid because it sure wasn't the drivers fault.

George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff's department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
#Accident#Sioux Falls Hospital#The Lyon County Ambulance
