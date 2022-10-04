Read full article on original website
tyler
3d ago
good job to the emergency responders, and the driver for their part in giving her another chance. 👏 life is so precious. hopefully she remembers how lucky she is, and does her part in changing the world.
EMS&S Fehelhafer
3d ago
who was watching the kid because it sure wasn't the drivers fault.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Police search for 3 involved in vandalism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window. Police posted surveillance video on Facebook. It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue. Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie...
KELOLAND TV
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
kicdam.com
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted ATM theft with bulldozer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officers were called to a credit union near 41st street and Sycamore Avenue early Friday morning. There, they found a bulldozer had damaged an ATM outside of the business. Police say no one was on scene when they arrived and the bulldozer was still...
kiwaradio.com
Area Men Invited To Come Out For MEAT
Sheldon, Iowa — A unique fellowship opportunity for men is coming up later this month in Sheldon. Kris Lien is one of the people setting up the opportunity, which is being called “MEAT”. He tells us more. He tells us what’s on the menu — and on...
KELOLAND TV
Dog, cat die in Wednesday fire, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5)...
KELOLAND TV
Officials in Minnehaha County search for wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges. The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish. He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order. According to court records,...
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Warrior Closet starts at school
SIOUX CENTER—Starting at a new school can be intimidating for students as they learn the layout of the school and try to fit in with peers. Seventeen-year-old Sioux Center High School senior Camryn Pottebaum wanted to help new students or students in need have ready access to Sioux Center Warrior-themed clothes so that they could feel more like a part of the community. So, she launched the Warrior Closet on Sept. 16.
kiwaradio.com
Twin Cities Man In Jail In Rock Rapids On Felony Theft Charge After Stolen Van Found At Casino
Larchwood, Iowa — A man from the twin cities area is behind bars in Rock Rapids, accused of the theft of multiple items after a stolen van was found in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County...
kiwaradio.com
Rev. Duane Jalas
Rev. Duane Jalas, age 76 of Sutherland, IA, passed away at Avera McKenan Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday, October 6, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, October 10th, from 2:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. The family will be present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sally Heronimus
Sally Heronimus age 83, of Sibley, Iowa died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, IA. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sibley, IA, with Reverend Ernest Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Holman...
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
