Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
An unusually warm October weekend is on the way – Mark
It sure isn’t feeling like fall around here and that trend will continue through this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s with sunny skies. This weekend will be gorgeous, so get outside and enjoy it. Cooler, fall-like temperatures are coming next week. Air Quality. Our air quality remains...
KXLY
Wrapping up the week with a warm forecast – Mark
It’s going to be a sunny and warm Thursday. Temperatures will reach up to near-80s. It’s unseasonably warm and it will stay that way through the weekend, but cooler temperatures come next week. Air quality remains in the moderate range. Waking up with a bit of a scratchy...
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
KXLY
Unseasonably warm October weather continues! – Kris
We are tracking yet ANOTHER unseasonably warm October day! However, we also have our eyes on a possible cool-down next week. Thursday will be easy to plan for; it’s going to be a repeat of every day this week so far. Expect a crisp morning followed by warm, sunny weather in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Another great weekend on tap – Mark
We’ll see some afternoon clouds, and very mild conditions. Our air quality will most likely stay in the moderate range, with light winds. It’s looking partly cloudy and mild today all around. Tracking Very Nice Weather for the Weekend. We’ll have above average highs, and sunshine will be...
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
KXLY
Great weather continues through the weekend – Mark
We’ll have sunny and warm temperatures, with light NE winds. It’ll be sunny, dry and warm across our region. Our dome of high pressure will remain through the weekend. We’ll have sunny and warm temperatures, with upper 70’s into Sunday. Monday will be cooler at 71 degrees, then below average temps for Tuesday and Wednesday, low 60s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Here are Spokane’s four major construction projects impacting your drive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction inSpokane is causing traffic backups, lane closures and detours. It can be difficult to navigate through it all. So, KREM 2 confirmed the four major projects that could impact your drive. The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague. Emergency repairs here have...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
eastidahonews.com
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
KHQ Right Now
Health advisory issued for bacteria in Rose Lake
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A health advisory has been issued for harmful bacteria in Rose Lake. The Panhandle Health District (PHD), Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the advisory after recent water sampling found the presence of a harmful algae bloom.
Comments / 0