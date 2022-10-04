Report: NFL and NFLPA hope to finish investigating Tua’s 1st concussion check within the week, interviewing the QB on Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL QB Rankings: Jared Goff lands in top 10, and Geno Smith ranks above Russell Wilson
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
NFL・
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
The decision comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt.
Tyreek Hill pops up on Miami Dolphins injury report ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. New York Jets
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill popped up on the team’s injury report on Thursday. Hill, who practiced fully on Wednesday, was listed as a limited participant with a quad injury. He was one of several Dolphins players on the injury report, including his running mate and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant with a groin injury.
NFL・
247Sports bumps Penn State commit to four-star rating
The future outlook for the Penn State offensive line continues to improve as one of its commits in the Class of 2023 has officially been bumped up to four-star status. Anthony Donkoh benefitted from a recent update to the player rankings from 247Sports, and it has given Penn State a bit of a boost with its next recruiting class as a result. Donkoh, from Aldie, Virginia, was given a fourth star on his latest 247Sports recruiting profile on Friday. At the moment, Donkoh is still getting a three-star rating from the 247Sports composite rankings, which averaged the rankings from multiple recruiting...
Dolphin Nation
Miami, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.https://dolphinnation.com/
Comments / 0