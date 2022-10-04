Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices. GSR will be hiring for the following positions:. Busser — $10.50...
FOX Reno
Small Business Expo happening October 7 at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NCET President and CEO Sarah Johns joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Small Business Expo, which is happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 7. You can find more information about the Small Business Expo here.
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses. The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.
2news.com
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue Open House Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue will mark its 50th anniversary Saturday, October 8, with an Open House at its headquarters. The agency provides primary fire protection in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County, but most of its calls are for medical emergencies. The open house will feature...
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Record-Courier
Nevada Appeal
U.S. 50 lane closures in Carson start Oct. 9
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin work Oct. 9 to reconstruct the walking/biking path along U.S. Highway 50 in east Carson City. That will result in night lane and shoulder closures on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through December. But officials said at least one lane of...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Health Link begins “window shopping” period
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans can now browse health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link. This year, the number of plans has expanded by 37, bringing the total to 163. In Washoe County, there are 88 options available. Carriers include Aetna, Anthem, Hometown Health, HPN, and Friday Health Plans. There are also several dozen plans for Nevadans living in rural counties.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire at northwest Reno shopping center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in a northwest Reno shopping center early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities say the started in the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys on Mae Anne and Robb Drive.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
FOX Reno
Reno company raises money for employees burned by equipment explosion
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno company is calling on the community after a tragic incident put four employees in the hospital. Last week, a team from local paving company Nevada Paving was filling roadway cracks when the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in extremely hot, sticky material.
KOLO TV Reno
Some City of South Lake Tahoe offices closing for Indigenous People’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe will close on Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day, the city announced Friday. The Department of Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
