WARREN, Pa. – Owen Blum and Braddock Damore wrapped up what proved to be a very successful golf season for the Warren Dragons at the District 10 championships. Blum, a senior, finished tied for fourth at the D-10 championships at the Country Club of Meadville with a two-round score of 159 (77-82), while Damore finished tied for fifth one stroke behind him at 160 (81-79).

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO