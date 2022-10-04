ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Football

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
SAEGERTOWN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sheffield VB Battles in Loss to Kane; Steffan Honored

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield battled Kane for three sets but came out on the short end of a 3-0 score, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17. Before the match, Kadence Steffan was honored for notching her 1,000th career set assist in a win over DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday. “I think the...
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dragon Golfers Enjoy Strong 2022 Season

WARREN, Pa. – Owen Blum and Braddock Damore wrapped up what proved to be a very successful golf season for the Warren Dragons at the District 10 championships. Blum, a senior, finished tied for fourth at the D-10 championships at the Country Club of Meadville with a two-round score of 159 (77-82), while Damore finished tied for fifth one stroke behind him at 160 (81-79).
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lucky 7s: No. 7 (Pascuzzi) Helps Lead Eisenhower to Win No. 7

RUSSELL, Pa. – Shawn Pascuzzi set season highs in completions and attempts and Tucker Lindell scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help Eisenhower defeat Saegertown, 35-18, on Friday. Pascuzzi was 16-21 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The 16 completions were two more than his previous season...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Falls at McDowell

ERIE, Pa. – McDowell topped Warren, 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19) in Erie. Maddy Jones and Alexia Bowers each had eight kills for Warren with Kylie Fehlman adding seven kills and Kirsten Johnson and Carly Beers six kills each. Jones also had 11 digs and two aces, Bowers seven...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Bickling Sets Goals Record as Warren Blanks Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville on Wednesday. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals...
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

West Forest Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest recently announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during the Homecoming Dance on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The dance follows the homecoming soccer games against Kane. The girls’ game will kick off at 10 a.m., with the boys’ game at noon.
TIONESTA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

White, Vincent Roll 700 Series

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Matt White and Casey Vincent got off to a hot start as each bowled a 700 series in Midtown Motors League play at Valley Bowling Center. White had two games with 257 scores on his way to a 748 series. Vincent rolled a high-game 255 to help him to a 704 series.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

(VIDEO)16th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival Kicks Off, Runs Through the Weekend

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 16th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is officially underway at Memorial Park in Sheffield. The festival kicked off with the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run through 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the opening activities here:. Vendors, kids’ activities, lumberjack/lumberjill competitions and...
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Toys for Tots Sign-Up Dates Set

WARREN, Pa. – Sign-up dates for the 75th annual Toys for Tots program have been set for October and November. All sign-ups will be at the Marine Corps League at 2355 Jackson Avenue. The first sign-ups will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Snell Family Foundation & Peppermill Announce New Partnership

WARREN, Pa. – The Snell Family Foundation and Peppermill Family Restaurant announced a new partnership on Thursday to help ease children’s transition into a new foster home. This new partnership will collaborate to provide a hot meal when children are placed in a new foster home. “The last...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

WCCS Fall Craft Fair Set for Oct. 22

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren County Christian School will be holding its Fall Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fair will be held at the school, located at 165 Mead Run Road in Youngsville. Featured items will include wood crafts, furniture, Rada, Tupperware, wreaths, floral arrangements, home décor, sola wood, stitched crafts, custom T-shirts, jewelry, plastic canvas, vintage flatware, as well as a bake sale, door prizes, and silent auction.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

City Recycling Fee to Increase 80% Under New Agreement

WARREN, Pa. – Warren City residents will see an 80 percent increase in their recycling fee beginning in January 2023 under a new contract approved by City Council during a special meeting on Monday. Following a lengthy discussion, primarily centered around whether to accept the contract bid or rebid...
WARREN, PA

