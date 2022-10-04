Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Morelli Notches 100th Victory as Head Coach in Dragons’ Shutout of Mercyhurst Prep
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served as the head coach...
Sheffield VB Battles in Loss to Kane; Steffan Honored
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield battled Kane for three sets but came out on the short end of a 3-0 score, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17. Before the match, Kadence Steffan was honored for notching her 1,000th career set assist in a win over DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday. “I think the...
Dragon Golfers Enjoy Strong 2022 Season
WARREN, Pa. – Owen Blum and Braddock Damore wrapped up what proved to be a very successful golf season for the Warren Dragons at the District 10 championships. Blum, a senior, finished tied for fourth at the D-10 championships at the Country Club of Meadville with a two-round score of 159 (77-82), while Damore finished tied for fifth one stroke behind him at 160 (81-79).
Lucky 7s: No. 7 (Pascuzzi) Helps Lead Eisenhower to Win No. 7
RUSSELL, Pa. – Shawn Pascuzzi set season highs in completions and attempts and Tucker Lindell scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help Eisenhower defeat Saegertown, 35-18, on Friday. Pascuzzi was 16-21 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The 16 completions were two more than his previous season...
Warren Falls at McDowell
ERIE, Pa. – McDowell topped Warren, 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19) in Erie. Maddy Jones and Alexia Bowers each had eight kills for Warren with Kylie Fehlman adding seven kills and Kirsten Johnson and Carly Beers six kills each. Jones also had 11 digs and two aces, Bowers seven...
Bickling Sets Goals Record as Warren Blanks Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville on Wednesday. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals...
West Forest Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest recently announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during the Homecoming Dance on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The dance follows the homecoming soccer games against Kane. The girls’ game will kick off at 10 a.m., with the boys’ game at noon.
White, Vincent Roll 700 Series
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Matt White and Casey Vincent got off to a hot start as each bowled a 700 series in Midtown Motors League play at Valley Bowling Center. White had two games with 257 scores on his way to a 748 series. Vincent rolled a high-game 255 to help him to a 704 series.
Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
(VIDEO)16th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival Kicks Off, Runs Through the Weekend
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 16th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is officially underway at Memorial Park in Sheffield. The festival kicked off with the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run through 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the opening activities here:. Vendors, kids’ activities, lumberjack/lumberjill competitions and...
Toys for Tots Sign-Up Dates Set
WARREN, Pa. – Sign-up dates for the 75th annual Toys for Tots program have been set for October and November. All sign-ups will be at the Marine Corps League at 2355 Jackson Avenue. The first sign-ups will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
Snell Family Foundation & Peppermill Announce New Partnership
WARREN, Pa. – The Snell Family Foundation and Peppermill Family Restaurant announced a new partnership on Thursday to help ease children’s transition into a new foster home. This new partnership will collaborate to provide a hot meal when children are placed in a new foster home. “The last...
WCCS Fall Craft Fair Set for Oct. 22
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren County Christian School will be holding its Fall Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fair will be held at the school, located at 165 Mead Run Road in Youngsville. Featured items will include wood crafts, furniture, Rada, Tupperware, wreaths, floral arrangements, home décor, sola wood, stitched crafts, custom T-shirts, jewelry, plastic canvas, vintage flatware, as well as a bake sale, door prizes, and silent auction.
City Recycling Fee to Increase 80% Under New Agreement
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City residents will see an 80 percent increase in their recycling fee beginning in January 2023 under a new contract approved by City Council during a special meeting on Monday. Following a lengthy discussion, primarily centered around whether to accept the contract bid or rebid...
