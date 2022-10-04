Read full article on original website
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
12newsnow.com
Junior League of Beaumont reveals their 2023 'Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas' lineup
This is an annual event to help raise money for the community. 2023 will be their 7th year hosting this fundraiser. There are 16 contestants.
Port Arthur News
The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here!
Rhonda Masters remembers her late grandmother’s cedar chest and stack of quilts. Some were started but never finished. Nevertheless, those seeds of artistry led to a winding road of skill development and culture discovery. The creativity and work that followed for the Port Arthur woman is immense. It’s the...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
kjas.com
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
Port Arthur News
Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
therecordlive.com
Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — What happens in a newsroom during a storm so you can stay informed?
Even before Hurricane Ian landed in Florida to cause catastrophic devastation, we all began watching news reports to track the monstrous storm. Some of us at The Port Arthur News kept computer tabs with live camera footage from certain vantage points to see how the weather was changing with Ian’s unwelcome approach.
Port Arthur News
STEPHEN HEMELT — Greater Port Arthur Magazine is here and ready for you to enjoy
When I was lucky enough to join the team at Port Arthur Newsmedia in May of 2019, the editor at the time told me I would be surprised to learn just how many famous and important people are from Southeast Texas or who passed through here on their journey. He...
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession
VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation believes potential leader could be “breath of fresh air”
After months of searching and meetings, Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation selected a new leader. Now it’s up to the Port Arthur City Council to give final approval of that selection. Council is scheduled to consider a resolution approving an agreement with Terry Stokes for professional services and employment as CEO of the PAEDC during the 9:30 a.m. council meeting Tuesday at city hall, per information from the city.
Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl
SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.
