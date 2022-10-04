ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
Port Arthur News

The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here!

Rhonda Masters remembers her late grandmother’s cedar chest and stack of quilts. Some were started but never finished. Nevertheless, those seeds of artistry led to a winding road of skill development and culture discovery. The creativity and work that followed for the Port Arthur woman is immense. It’s the...
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
kjas.com

Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him

A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
Port Arthur News

Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
therecordlive.com

Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses

Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
12newsnow.com

Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession

VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation believes potential leader could be “breath of fresh air”

After months of searching and meetings, Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation selected a new leader. Now it’s up to the Port Arthur City Council to give final approval of that selection. Council is scheduled to consider a resolution approving an agreement with Terry Stokes for professional services and employment as CEO of the PAEDC during the 9:30 a.m. council meeting Tuesday at city hall, per information from the city.
12NewsNow

