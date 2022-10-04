Rest periods extended, which means hotel contracts have to be renegotiated with airlines. Longer stays impacts housekeeping hours, so raising rates will probably be needed but airlines will push back, which in turn makes the hotel raise their over all rates to accommodate. Airlines have negotiated contracts with hotels at extremely low rates that some hotels profit is $5 per room after cost. And the airlines demand top floor rooms, they want the quieter rooms, transportation of their own, and other demands at almost no profit for hotel. I really hope the hotels push back and get their increase.
It’s not necessarily physically demanding, but both pilots and flight attendants have stressful jobs. That can be very taxing emotionally and mentally - and leads to even physical tiredness.
Perhaps they wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t fire those people that were not vaccinated. We all remember the “science” argument. What does the “science” tell you now? You did this to yourselves.
