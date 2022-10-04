Read full article on original website
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) are in Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight, in the ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four of its last five meetings versus the Seminoles, the last two in a...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
Welcome to the 11th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 commitments as the Seminoles enter early October of the 2022 football season. September was very kind to the Seminoles on the recruiting trail. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As...
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who will better on Saturday, Jordan Travis or Devin Leary?
Devin Leary was regarded as the preseason favorite for best ACC QB but so far Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are leading the pack:. It hasn’t always ended well for FSU in Raleigh but the games have always been memorable. It’s a primetime showdown on the ACC Network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after their 31-21 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest last weekend. Going on the road, the ‘Noles will travel to Raleigh to face off against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night in a road game that favors the Wolfpack by a field goal.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football highlights incredible WR play, Basketball slowly emerging
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in targets and receptions. Charlotte...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer meets No. 2 Virginia tomorrow: Let’s meet the Cavaliers
Florida State and Virginia will meet tomorrow at 8pm in Charlottesville, VA. It seems like every year these two teams meet it is a top 5 matchup. Last year FSU was #3 and UVA was #1. Last year’s game was a 1-1 draw although the Noles beat the Hoos in the ACC Championship game 1-0.
RELATED PEOPLE
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
thefamuanonline.com
Get ready for the Nolettes
Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL
Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
FSU professor gives insight into the Florida property insurance issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to experts, the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Ian is expected to create a financial burden on an already vulnerable home owner’s insurance market in Florida. We spoke to an FSU professor about the impacts and how things have already gotten so out...
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
Blountstown steals district win on the road at Sneads
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown volleyball team went on the road and took down district foe Sneads 3-1 on Thursday night. The Tigers improved to 12-9 and will visit FSU High School on Tuesday, October 11. The Pirates fell to 7-14 and will host Choctawhatchee on Saturday, October 8.
floridapolitics.com
Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture
Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leoncountyfl.gov
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
Comments / 0