New CDC COVID-19 vaccine standard means you likely need booster

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a person is now considered up to date on their vaccines once they’ve completed an initial series and they’ve received a CDC-recommended booster. (Craig Lee/The Examiner) Craig Lee/The Examiner

If you want to be considered "up to date" on your COVID-19 vaccination, chances are you will need another shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that a person is now considered up to date on their vaccines once they've completed an initial series and they've received a CDC-recommended booster.

Everyone over the age of 17 should complete their primary series and receive the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, according to the agency, while children aged 12-17 can only receive Pfizer's new dose. Children under 4 years old are up to date if they've completed their original series, while children aged 5-11 also need the original booster.

The agency recommends eligible Americans receive their updated booster if it has been at least two months since their last dose, or at least three months since their most recent infection. CDC officials also published an online tool enabling you to check up on your status.

Federal officials announced the change nearly a month after the Food and Drug Administration and CDC recommended the updated boosters — which they say offers improved protection against the currently dominant omicron subvariants — and as public polling shows awareness of the new doses is relatively low.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published last week showed about half of Americans had heard little or nothing at all about the boosters. Adoption in San Francisco, meanwhile, has slowed.

The City said 64% of its residents had received at least one booster dose as of Monday, but only an average of 18 San Franciscans had received their first booster in the week ending that day. Since Labor Day, The City's seven-day average of new booster recipients hasn't exceeded 40 people.

San Francisco public health officials do not publicly delineate between the type of booster doses residents received, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.