ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report

Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Stock#Casualty Insurance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Chubb#Progressive#Hurri
CNBC

Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
CNBC

Bitcoin drops below $20,000, and Binance blockchain hit by $570 million hack: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Chen Arad, Chief Operating Officer at Solidus Labs, discusses the string of security breaches hitting digital assets and what it means for the industry.
STOCKS
CNBC

KKR: The Power To Change

With $491 billion in assets under management and portfolio companies generating $223 billion in annual revenues, investment firm KKR has the geopolitical leverage, policy might and resources to make good things happen – and fast – in the world of ESG. Specifically responsible consumption, inclusivity, regulation and accountability.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: GXO Logistics is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
STOCKS
CNBC

Clarity Ai: The Power Of Big Data In ESG

With the ESG investment market now over one-third of total gross assets, many investors are turning to Clarity Ai as a one-stop-shop for all their sustainability data needs. The Spanish startup specializes in aggregating billions of pieces of ESG data and impact measurements, important tools to help build greener and more transparent portfolios.
MARKETS
CNBC

Engine No. 1: Transparency In Action

Engine No. 1 has been carving a unique and powerful niche in the asset management space, thanks to its laser-like focus on board strategy and critical engagement with the world's largest corporations. These days, the firm sees seismic shifts in complex areas like energy transition, agriculture and U.S. manufacturing – all bets they believe offer once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

FedEx Ground to lower holiday volume forecasts - internal memo

The FedEx Corp division that handles most of the company's e-commerce deliveries plans to lower volume forecasts because its customers plan to ship fewer holiday packages, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The message to the 6,000 independent contractors that handle delivery and trucking came about two weeks...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy