Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more
(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
CNBC
Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
CNBC
Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report
Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
CNBC
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — OPEC+ surprise, Corona beer maker beat, Costco's sales
October surprise: OPEC+'s 2 million barrels-per-day oil production cut to boost prices. U.S. delivers an angry rebuke to the oil cartel and its allies, which include Russia. Oil rose Wednesday after the announcement but down Thursday. U.S. stock futures down Thursday as bond yields rise; one day after the S&P 500 broke a two-day winning streak.
CNBC
Bitcoin drops below $20,000, and Binance blockchain hit by $570 million hack: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Chen Arad, Chief Operating Officer at Solidus Labs, discusses the string of security breaches hitting digital assets and what it means for the industry.
CNBC
KKR: The Power To Change
With $491 billion in assets under management and portfolio companies generating $223 billion in annual revenues, investment firm KKR has the geopolitical leverage, policy might and resources to make good things happen – and fast – in the world of ESG. Specifically responsible consumption, inclusivity, regulation and accountability.
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. private debt market is attracting greater scrutiny
The $1 trillion U.S. market for private credit has been a popular place for investors to park capital amid hawkish Fed policy. CNBC's Leslie Picker reports how more parts of the economy will need to come up with more cash to service interest rate payments.
CNBC
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden pardons thousand convicted of marijuana possession
Pot stocks light up as Biden pardons federal offenders convicted of marijuana possession. He called on governors across the country to follow suit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: GXO Logistics is a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022: Cramer eyes two names after selling shares of this energy stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their near-term market outlook with Friday's September jobs report in focus. They also break down a pair of names they are looking to potentially add to after a big energy stock sale from the portfolio.
CNBC
Clarity Ai: The Power Of Big Data In ESG
With the ESG investment market now over one-third of total gross assets, many investors are turning to Clarity Ai as a one-stop-shop for all their sustainability data needs. The Spanish startup specializes in aggregating billions of pieces of ESG data and impact measurements, important tools to help build greener and more transparent portfolios.
CNBC
Engine No. 1: Transparency In Action
Engine No. 1 has been carving a unique and powerful niche in the asset management space, thanks to its laser-like focus on board strategy and critical engagement with the world's largest corporations. These days, the firm sees seismic shifts in complex areas like energy transition, agriculture and U.S. manufacturing – all bets they believe offer once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities.
CNBC
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
CNBC
FedEx Ground to lower holiday volume forecasts - internal memo
The FedEx Corp division that handles most of the company's e-commerce deliveries plans to lower volume forecasts because its customers plan to ship fewer holiday packages, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The message to the 6,000 independent contractors that handle delivery and trucking came about two weeks...
CNBC
Louisiana to remove $794 milllion from BlackRock over ESG push
The state of Louisiana will pull nearly $800 million from BlackRock funds for the asset firm's push to embrace ESG strategies. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team discuss.
Comments / 0