Columbia, CA – Travel in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County will be slowed this weekend as some roadways will be shut down due to a fall event. The Columbia Harvest Festifall, an arts and crafts fair with almost fifty vendors dressed in 1850s attire along with a petting zoo for the kids, will be held in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9. Tuolumne County Public Works advised the special event will require the following roads to be closed for the special event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

COLUMBIA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO