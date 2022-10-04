Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Fall Event To Close Roads In Columbia This Weekend
Columbia, CA – Travel in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County will be slowed this weekend as some roadways will be shut down due to a fall event. The Columbia Harvest Festifall, an arts and crafts fair with almost fifty vendors dressed in 1850s attire along with a petting zoo for the kids, will be held in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9. Tuolumne County Public Works advised the special event will require the following roads to be closed for the special event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Wants To Study Future Opportunities For Its Airports
Columbia, CA — The County of Tuolumne is planning to do a “Feasibility and Viability Study” for the Pine Mountain Lake and Columbia airports. The County has just put out a request for bids from outside companies who are interested in doing the work. Bids will be accepted through October 27. It notably includes reviewing potential economic development-related opportunities for the airports.
mymotherlode.com
Public Feedback Wanted On Sonora Sign Ordinance
Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora wants to change its current sign regulations and wants the public to weigh in. City staff is proposing a text amendment to the sign ordinance (Chapter 15.28) that will replace the existing sign regulations dealing with signage type, size, locations, and standards.
mymotherlode.com
Sheriff Pooley Proposes Plan To Increase Deputy Pay
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley raised more concerns this week to the board of supervisors about the “staffing crisis” within his office, and put forward a related proposal. We reported two weeks ago that Sheriff Pooley told the board that there is a 17-percent...
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
mymotherlode.com
Governor Appoints New Judge To Tuolumne County Bench
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is getting a new Superior Court judge, and she is no stranger to the area or court. Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed 41-year-old Hallie Gorman-Campbell, of Sonora, to the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Her husband is also in public service, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
mymotherlode.com
TuCARE’s Annual Natural Resources Summit Is This Friday
This Friday October 7th, Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment (TuCARE) will hold their Annual Natural Resources Summit in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. TuCARE Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The Summit is open to...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule
Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.
mymotherlode.com
Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited
Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Fire Into Vegetation In Rancho Calaveras
Update at 5:25 p.m.: Ground crews have stopped the forward rate of spread of a vehicle fire that extended into nearby vegetation. The Hart Fire ignited in some grass on Hanley Drive, south of Highway 26, near Hart Vickson Lane. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire remains a quarter-acre in size. The CHP reports that it was a UPS truck engulfed in flames. There were reports of explosions inside the truck. No structures were threatened. Crews will continue working on containment, with mop-up to follow.
mymotherlode.com
Have A Question For TUD Candidates?
Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting will be hosting various on-air candidates’ forums later this month, and the first will feature the two Tuolumne Utilities District races. New this year, the water provider is transitioning to regional (district) based seats. Running for District One, which covers the greater Columbia and Phoenix Lake area, is incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Shrigley. The District Four candidates, whose area covers the Tuolumne and Standard region, are incumbent Jeff Kerns and challenger Alexander Horat.
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
