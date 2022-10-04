ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 28 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things That Have Happened So Far In 2022

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
So far in 2022, nothing has been more dumb than...

1. The vice president's dance moves:

2. The life and times of Judy:

3. Important relationships reminders:

4. Intimate moments with a lobster:

5. A touching tribute to those we lost:

6. The best of the best:

7. An unacceptable reality:

8. The scariest thing you can imagine:

9. A little too much formality:

10. A multitude of spices:

11. A chair that only looks out for itself:

12. The one place you don't want salt to go:

13. A most dangerous musical instrument:

14. A goal we can all aspire to:

15. A queen's legacy:

16. Some pasta provocativeness:

17. A most delicious bread:

18. One of literatures best tools:

19. A forking strange idea:

20. Simple instructions:

21. A shark's mindset:

22. The key to confidence:

23. My kinda shower:

24. A spoiled group:

25. Perfect condition:

26. Lovable ailments:

27. Twice the desolation:

28. And the end of days:

Yep, that's some bible stuff.

BuzzFeed

