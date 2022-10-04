Here Are 28 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things That Have Happened So Far In 2022

Related
24 Latine Parents Who "Didn't Want Pets" (Spoiler Alert: They Definitely Did)
The "I don't want a dog" to "I'm the dog's favorite person" pipeline is real.
In high school, I ghosted my boyfriend. After 17 years, we reconnected and have been together ever since.
The couple is about to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary and he hasn't stopped reminding her about when she ghosted him.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
I Found Someone Else's Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear While Doing Laundry — WTF Should I Do?
"Neither of us have red hair."
IN THIS ARTICLE
50 Pictures That Make Me Grin Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them
Looks at these pictures and soothe your tired soul.
You've got to be kitten me! Hilarious videos of cats meowing in 'Irish and Northern Irish accents' go viral after re-emerging online
Hilarious videos of cats meowing in Irish and Northern Irish accents have gone viral after they re-emerged online. A clip of Billy the cat, who reportedly has the 'strongest Cork accent you'll ever hear', has gained nearly 743,000 views after a Twitter user Myles O'Reilly re-shared it online. Meanwhile in...
PETS・
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
My Boyfriend Moved His Female Friend Into Our Home—What Should I Do?
"My boyfriend moved her in because they lost their apartment and her husband had to go to jail. But now he has completely changed."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Internet Backs Man Refusing to Share Inheritance With Estranged Gay Sister
In his post, the man said he lost contact with his sister after she graduated high school.
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion
Let's be honest: they had it comin'.
Neighbor Backed for Not Inviting 'Screaming' Girl To Bounce House Party
"It's like she sees a bug, she screams. She thinks someone is chasing her, she screams. She jumps off a swing, she screams," the man wrote.
KIDS・
intheknow.com
Homeowner kicks out sister-in-law for touching garden: ‘I told her to pack her bags’
A woman kicked her sister-in-law (SIL) out for breaking the house rules. She posted her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her brother recently split from his wife. Now, she is staying with the Reddit poster. The Reddit poster asked the sister-in-law to obey only one house rule: never touch the garden.
"Here's How I Make Men Take Me Seriously": TikTok Is Living For This Woman's Tips On Commanding Respect At Work
"Don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."
‘Bros’ Isn’t Afraid to Admit the (Very Annoying) Truth About Gay Men
Can you feel it in the air? No, not that overwhelming sense of inescapable doom—there’s a big new romantic comedy in theaters near you! Not just any rom-com, mind you, but a really, really gay one. As the (admittedly self-righteous) marketing campaign has made clear, Bros is an event: It stars an out gay man (Billy Eichner) in a major studio film about out LGBTQ+ people.It’s a pretty big deal, and I’m thrilled to say that Bros smashes it out of the park. (A sports reference in a piece about gay cinema? Jail.) It delivers a heartwarming, hilarious, and insightful...
Woman Who 'Ditched' Grandchild's Birth for Wedding Backed Online: 'Selfish'
"A wedding is not just a party," one commenter assured. "It's a once in a lifetime event."
Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard
A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0