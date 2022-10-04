ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tervis is launching a newly designed tumbler that will raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was at Tervis headquarters in Venice Friday for the product launch. “This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover,” DeSantis said. “Such kindness is what Florida is all about.”
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service. Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County reopens parks and beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand. Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge. According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads. Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways. For now, Bradenton Police...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

