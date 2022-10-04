Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Is Travel Insurance Worth It? Here’s How to Decide
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Travel planning is complicated. Between finding flight or train routes, arranging accommodations, locating someone to watch your pets and water your plants and the 10,000 other details that go into traveling, it’s a wonder anyone goes anywhere at all.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are struggling for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are now the most economical buy. Cruise lines having...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
travelingmom.com
How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
The Worst Airports in America for Customer Satisfaction
Going on vacation is one of life’s great joys, and air travel is a modern marvel that can get travelers to their destination. But before we board the plane, we all must deal with the indignities of the airport and some airports are far worse than others. Nearly 3 million people fly into and out […]
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
The Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards
Whether you travel often or just take the occasional vacation, a travel rewards credit card can be an excellent companion. With every purchase, you can use a good travel card to collect points or miles that are redeemable for flights, hotels or other travel bookings. And many travel cards come with extra benefits, too, from free entry into airport lounges to statement credits toward application fees for TSA PreCheck and other programs that expedite security screening at the airport.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Are visa approval delays keeping free-spending international tourists from visiting L.A.?
Are delays in visa approvals keeping international travelers — and their tourism spending — from the U.S.?
KTVZ
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
Travel expert Simon Calder answers your latest questions on passports, airports, eVisas and Esta scheme
Autumn is a great time to plan city breaks, winter sunshine holidays and long-haul adventures. But red tape and Covid issues can still intervene.Our travel correspondent did his best to help in the latest Ask Me Anything.American bureaucracyQ: Any updated on the Esta situation regarding Cuba for travel to the US? Seems a multitude of opinions on this across the web with no concrete answers from what I can see.HolidaytravelA: All you need to know is here. In one of his last acts as US president, Donald Trump added Cuba to the American list of nations that have “repeatedly provided...
Yahoo!
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says
Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
travelawaits.com
Tauck Announces Savings For Solo Travelers On Guided Tours — Here Are The Deals Available
If you’re a solo traveler, or you’ve been wanting to give it a try, now may be the time to get in on some great deals. Tauck is offering solo traveler savings for 2023. The single supplement is waived entirely on all Category 1 riverboat cabins and reduced up to $1,000 on 176 departures from 63 itineraries to five continents.
Condé Nast Traveler shares top cities, airlines and cruises from across the globe
Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers. Executive editor Erin Florio joins "CBS Mornings" to share which cities stand out, which airlines rated the highest and how travelers can visit luxury destinations but stay budget-friendly.
Comments / 0