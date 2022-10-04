ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland City Ranks Lowest Poverty Rate In The Nation

By Annie DeVoe
The city of Crofton, Maryland, has ranked as the city with the lowest poverty rate in the nation, according to a new study released by WalletHub .

Crofton ranked number one for lowest poverty rates in the entire nation in WalletHub's "2022 Best Small Cities In America" study, comparing 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability.

Crofton has a 1% poverty rate according to the study, which is 70.9 times lower than in Isla Vista, California, the city with the highest at 70.90%.

Crofton is also the hometown of several notable figures in the nation, including Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick, as well as Edward Snowden, the man who famously leaked sensitive government documents regarding mass surveillance.

The planned community is located in Anne Arundel County, about 10 miles from Annapolis, and 24 miles from Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Crofton previously ranked 72 out of the 100 best places to live by Money Magazine in 2007.

