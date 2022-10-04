Read full article on original website
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
kjzz.com
Mongo's story reaches man across country who spotted him while running wild in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
Good news, bad news for Utah's drought conditions
It is a good news, bad news situation on Utah’s overall drought picture at the end of what experts call the water year.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
kjzz.com
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
KSLTV
WATCH: Utah’s changing leaves from Chopper 5
Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow. Check out the video above for some spectacular views from Chopper 5. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said Utah is nearing the best time to see changing leaves. This first week of October started...
Utah BLM chooses first Canyon Country artist-in-residence, Pine Bones
MOAB, Utah —The Bureau of Land Management announced H. Walck, an artist under the name Pine Bones, as the first artist-in-residence for the Canyon Country District (the Moab and Monticello […]
UDWR announced major milestone for Utah Cutthroat Slam
UTAH — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) announced on October 5 that the Utah Cutthroat Slam had reached 1,000 participants. The objective is for participants to catch all […]
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
KUTV
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
Alaska’s ‘Fat Bear Week’ underway to crown pudgiest bear ahead of winter hibernation
Fat Bear Week 2022 has officially kicked off, as the public pitches in to rank some of Alaska's largest bears just ahead of their winter hibernation.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man's dream
An amazing collection of classic cars stored in a South Dakota gorge by 84-year-old custom car builder Gary Kuchar is being auctioned online.
CARS・
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
