Manti, UT

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
WATCH: Utah's changing leaves from Chopper 5

Fall is upon us and the leaves are changing into brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow. Check out the video above for some spectacular views from Chopper 5. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said Utah is nearing the best time to see changing leaves. This first week of October started...
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
