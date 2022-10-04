ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Suspects In Fatal Shooting Tied To Marist College Family Weekend Have Criminal Histories

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0MQE_0iLkhV4s00
Police outside of Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie where the shooting took place. Photo Credit: Kayla & Jason Brodbeck

Two men charged in the fatal hotel shooting of an area man who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend have previous criminal histories.

The two men, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin Taylor, age 26, have been charged in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Both men have spent time in prison and are allegedly currently being investigated for a previous robbery and murder, reported NBC New York.

Kutz, who was attending Family Weekend at Marist, was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a fight between the two homeless men and hotel staff.

Family Weekend was held Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Johnson served time in prison in Dutchess County for felony convictions for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He was released in 2018 and finished his parole in 2019.

Taylor spent time in prison for third-degree burglary in Dutchess County and was released in 2019. He was released from parole in April of this year, according to DOCCS records.

Both men are currently being held in the death of Kutz.

Police said Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail

Taylor was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was also remanded to the jail on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured, authorities said.

The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services (DCFS) said it has received numerous inquiries relating to homeless individuals at the Courtyard by Marriott.

"The two suspects, named by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in connection with the Oct. 2 shooting tragedy at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, were neither known as Department of Community and Family Services clients nor placed in that hotel by Dutchess County," Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services Commissioner Sabrina Jaar Marzouka said in a statement. "Dutchess County DCFS does not work with the Courtyard by Marriott for any housing services.”

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on Friday, October 7th, according to a news release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Hudson Valley

Following a month-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for burglary and a host of other charges.Leonard L. Taylor, age 66, of Middletown, was arrested on Monday. Oct. 3, by the Village of Walden Police after a brief foot chase in the village.Taylor's arrest concludes a month-lo…
MIDDLETOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Northport, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
East Northport, NY
Crime & Safety
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#Shooting#Long Island#Murder#Violent Crime#Nbc New York
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Vulnerable Teens From NYC May Be In Troy, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a pair of vulnerable teenage girls who are believed to be in the Capital Region. Jackeline Caraballo, age 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, age 14, ran away from a residential treatment facility in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Thursday, Sept. 29, the New York City Police Department said.
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
376K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy