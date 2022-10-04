ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,740, county case totals to 3,464,157 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,126 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 503.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: 68 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,730, county case totals to 3,462,836 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,081 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 503. Currently, there are 516 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,579,000 individuals tested; 24% of people...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say

This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Almost three-quarters of our budget goes to the most vulnerable populations in L.A. County, supporting health, mental health, social services, and child welfare. The county is the safety net for these residents. Through this budget, we allocated $216 million to address the homelessness and housing crises. Additionally, we invested $30 million in the Department of Mental Health for mental health urgent care centers and crisis residential treatment programs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Woman Found Dead in Newhall Clothing Collection Box

Los Angeles County Fire Department and SCV deputies observed the lower half of the female’s body exposed outside an opening of the donation box. LACoFD pronounced the woman dead. The female is described as an adult, approximately 60 years old and is believed to be a local resident of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

