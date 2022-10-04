Read full article on original website
Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,740, county case totals to 3,464,157 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,126 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 503.
CHP's message to parents after recent crashes involving children
In the last month, the Buellton CHP office handled 53 collisions and officers say two of those involved children who were not restrained in car seats or seatbelts.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 68 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,730, county case totals to 3,462,836 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,081 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 503. Currently, there are 516 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,579,000 individuals tested; 24% of people...
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
DMV Reminding Californians REAL ID Enforcement Begins in Seven Months
In just seven months, you will need a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification to fly within the United States and enter secure federal facilities. If you get yours now, it will be one less thing to think about when celebrating the spooky season or sipping a seasonal cider.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of...
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say
This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Almost three-quarters of our budget goes to the most vulnerable populations in L.A. County, supporting health, mental health, social services, and child welfare. The county is the safety net for these residents. Through this budget, we allocated $216 million to address the homelessness and housing crises. Additionally, we invested $30 million in the Department of Mental Health for mental health urgent care centers and crisis residential treatment programs.
22,000 people, mostly Latinos, became homeless in California during pandemic
A new report says due to the pandemic, over 22,000 additional people fell into homelessness in California. The data also shows that Latinos experienced an increase in homelessness during that time, more than any other group.
State withdraws plans to limit internet and cell phone discount for low-income Californians
A day before the California Public Utilities Commission was to vote on a rule that would have shrunken subsidies low-income residents use for phone and internet services, officials pulled the item from the commission’s agenda. Under the proposed rule, low-income California households who qualify for federal help to pay...
Woman Found Dead in Newhall Clothing Collection Box
Los Angeles County Fire Department and SCV deputies observed the lower half of the female’s body exposed outside an opening of the donation box. LACoFD pronounced the woman dead. The female is described as an adult, approximately 60 years old and is believed to be a local resident of...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Brother of man suspected in killing of kidnapped California family arrested
The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and killings of four family members in California's Central Valley has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
