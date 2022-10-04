ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

oakpark.com

Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.

Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Open House Chicago returns with local highlights

This weekend, the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is presenting its 12th Open House Chicago event, one of the largest architecture festivals in the world. On October 15-16, the public is invited to discover a roster of over 150 sites in 20 community areas throughout Chicago and some neighboring suburbs. In...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Cory Wesley to be appointed Oak Park village trustee

The Oak Park village board will vote Monday to appoint Cory Wesley to the trustee seat left vacant by Arti Walker-Peddakotla’s resignation. If the board votes in his favor, as Village President Vicki Scaman expects it to, Wesley will finish the remainder of Walker-Peddakotla’s term, which ends this April.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Parking tickets in Chicago surge by 25.7%

CHICAGO - To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility

Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
CHICAGO, IL
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ St. Charles home health nurse speaks out about reasons for unionizing

St. Charles home health and hospice nurses filed for a union election on Wednesday. On Thursday, one of them shared more about what led to that decision. Home Health RN Karen Arthur sat in her van in the St. Charles Redmond parking lot after returning from visiting a patient near Lake Billy Chinook. She normally sees up to six patients each day across Central Oregon, nursing those discharged from the hospital who need extra care at home.
SAINT CHARLES, IL

