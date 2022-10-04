ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338ETb_0iLkgrlT00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year.

This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners of the property expected to become the location of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center, Speedco Inc. and Attebury Farm, LLC.

In February, the Amarillo City Council approved an agreement with the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain and established a plan for constructing a $30 million Buc-ee’s location at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. At the time, the land that was expected to hold the incoming Buc-ee’s center was owned by Attebury, Speedco and Roserock Holdings LLC out of Tulsa, Okla.

However, according to court documents and previous reports, the property that the Buc-ee’s location is planned to be established on currently consists of undeveloped land as well as a road that leads to the local SpeedCo. The road leading to the SpeedCo, which serves as a truck exit from the business to I-40, became a central point of conflict between SpeedCo and Attebury as they disagreed about the validity of the 1997 agreement that first created the easement.

While no further court documents had been filed on the case since May as of Tuesday morning, when the overseeing judge denied Speedco’s request for relief “in its application for temporary injunction,” Buc-ee’s legal team confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that they had closed on buying the property that its May 2022 landowners had under dispute.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

