Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
Kelsey Culver found guilty in Pony Village Mall fatal hit-and-run
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A jury delivers a verdict in a fatal hit-and-run at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist before fleeing the Mini Pet Mart parking lot on March 22. She was previously charged with second...
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
Springfield Police: No danger to neighborhood in 'medical emergency' investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate a "medical emergency" late Tuesday night. Officers responded to what Springfield Police say was a medical emergency in the 6100 block of Greystone Loop at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 . A person...
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
Use of deadly force in standoff near Springfield found 'lawful' by Lane County D.A.
Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has released her report on the officer-involved shooting at a home near Springfield on September 12, 2022. The suspect was killed by law enforcement as he held his wife hostage at gunpoint. D.A. Perlow found the officer's use of "deadly physical force lawful to...
EWEB building sale changes course
EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
Coquille moving ahead on creation of the Hundred Acre Wood
COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
'Blocktober Fest' celebrates Roseburg's 150th birthday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Earlier this week, the City of Roseburg celebrated its 150th birthday. Saturday, October 8, there will be a big festival downtown to mark the occasion. The city is closing off a few blocks downtown on Jackson and Main Street, and bringing in live music, food trucks, and local breweries.
Negligent owner of Grants Pass dog daycare arrested, charged with 37 crimes
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — The owner of a dog daycare in Grants Pass has been arrested for numerous crimes, including abandoning dogs, cats, horses, sheep and having an unlawful cannabis grow on his property. Court records show that owner of Pawsitive K9 Solutions, Joseph Larue, has been arrested and is...
Local non-profit to hold Trunk or Treat for local families
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Jerry Bruce Community Campus partner organizations Family Development Center, The FISH Food Pantry, Umpqua Homes, Inc., United Community Action Network, and Aviva Health are holding a Trunk or Treat for local families Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Aviva Health parking lot, 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive.
Eugene residents Walk to end Alzheimer's on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — This Sunday, October 9th, hundreds of Eugene residents will gather for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Alton Baker Park . The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants in the Eugene Walk to End Alzheimer’s have already raised more than $100,000.
Coos County Commissioner Cribbins says November vote is critical
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins will face challenger Rod Taylor in the November election for the Position 3 commissioner's seat. She tells us this vote is critical for the county. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins grew up in Coos County and says that shaped her. "Somebody who...
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
After recall election, interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
UCC Students on path to master's degrees, with new industrial research partnership
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College has partnered with the University of Oregon (UO) to establish a grant-funded program benefiting students who struggle to pay tuition and are seeking industrial science careers. The OPRIC program (Oregon Pathways to Industrial Research Careers) guides students on a clear path from community...
