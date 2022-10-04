OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.

