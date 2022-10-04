Read full article on original website
Fish and Game Friday: pheasant stocking ahead of upland game bird season
On October 1, Idaho Fish and Game released about 30 or so pheasants at the Palouse Youth-only Area. Similar to the youth-only area, there are three adult access areas where pheasants will be stocked here in the Clearwater Region. It is about 25 birds per week. The Peterson Loop Area,...
Health advisory issued for Mann and Winchester Lakes due to Cyanobacteria
Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are issuing a public health advisory for Mann and Winchester lakes located in Nez Perce and Lewis counties respectively due to cyanobacteria, also known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).
Great Dane rescue animal cruelty case update
A preliminary hearing is set for November 1, 2022 for the animal cruelty case of Great Danes that were kept in a garage for two years allegedly by Christine Laliberte. She is charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Idaho. A misdemeanor...
Inmate has post-traumatic stress after failed 90-minute execution attempt, lawyers say
(WBMA) — Lawyers for Alan Eugene Miller, an inmate on death row in Alabama, revealed new allegations of what happened during Miller's failed execution last month in a court filing Thursday. Miller was set to be executed by lethal injection on September 22 but was not due to what...
