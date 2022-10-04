ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Dane rescue animal cruelty case update

A preliminary hearing is set for November 1, 2022 for the animal cruelty case of Great Danes that were kept in a garage for two years allegedly by Christine Laliberte. She is charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor in the state of Idaho. A misdemeanor...
