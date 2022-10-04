Read full article on original website
Jimbo
3d ago
What in the hell, is going on with folks!!!!!! Road-rage in Greeley Colorado!*!*! This nonsense has gotta stop for Christ sakes.......
Pedestrian killed in crash involving City of Aurora vehicle
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was hit by a City of Aurora vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at North Helena Street at around 9 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck belonging to the city's water department.
Greeley crash kills 1, injures 3
The Greeley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that killed one person and injured three others. Around 4:17 a.m. Thursday, a GMC truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley. The truck's driver, a 57-year-old male, left the scene with minor injuries. The Kia Soul occupants, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died and the Weld County Coroner will release his identity after they notify next-of-kin. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident and charges have not been pressed against either driver. Police urge any witnesses to contact Officer B. Little at 970-373-9402.
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Street racing causes 2 Lamborghinis crash, catch fire in front of fire station
Two men were arrested for charges of driving under the influence after an alleged street race caused a fiery crash between two Italian sports cars.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting
BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy
DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
Police searching for road rage, attempted carjacking suspect
A road rage incident led to attempted carjackings and a suspect on the loose Sunday afternoon, the Greeley Police Department said.
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Broomfield businesses on lockout as police negotiate with man who broke into bank
BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank overnight has now barricaded himself inside and is refusing to come out, according to the Broomfield Police Department. The man is inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. Broomfield Police...
'I had a mishap': Platteville officer tells supervisor in newly released body cam footage of train collision
A Platteville police officer whose cruiser with a handcuffed suspect in the back seat was struck by an oncoming train said that he didn't know the woman was inside. That's according to newly released body worn camera video. "I didn't know she was in my car," the officer told investigators...
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
1 juvenile exchanged gunfire with resident after backyard break-in, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The two juveniles who were fatally shot on Sunday after breaking into the backyard of a Northglenn home were armed with a machete and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Northglenn Police Department. Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 11600 block of Pearl Street...
[VIDEO] Popular fall attraction burglarized by seven suspects
According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later. Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been...
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested
A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
