The Greeley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that killed one person and injured three others. Around 4:17 a.m. Thursday, a GMC truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley. The truck's driver, a 57-year-old male, left the scene with minor injuries. The Kia Soul occupants, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died and the Weld County Coroner will release his identity after they notify next-of-kin. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident and charges have not been pressed against either driver. Police urge any witnesses to contact Officer B. Little at 970-373-9402.

GREELEY, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO