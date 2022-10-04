ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Jimbo
3d ago

What in the hell, is going on with folks!!!!!! Road-rage in Greeley Colorado!*!*! This nonsense has gotta stop for Christ sakes.......

9NEWS

Pedestrian killed in crash involving City of Aurora vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was hit by a City of Aurora vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th Avenue at North Helena Street at around 9 a.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck belonging to the city's water department.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greeley crash kills 1, injures 3

The Greeley Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that killed one person and injured three others. Around 4:17 a.m. Thursday, a GMC truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley. The truck's driver, a 57-year-old male, left the scene with minor injuries. The Kia Soul occupants, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died and the Weld County Coroner will release his identity after they notify next-of-kin. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident and charges have not been pressed against either driver. Police urge any witnesses to contact Officer B. Little at 970-373-9402.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
