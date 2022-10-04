Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
laduenews.com
Wings of Hope’s Taste of Hope Event
Soaring into the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, this year’s Taste of Hope fundraiser celebrated another successful year of fundraising toward providing health care and resources to remote parts of the world. Guests were given food passports to stamp as they sampled food from local restaurants, including Viviano’s Festa Italiano, Salt + Smoke, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Balkan Treat Box, Nothing Bundt Cakes and other metro area favorites. Aviation-themed toys were on hand for the kids, plus raffles, music by DJ Suarez and dance by The Afrokuumba Dancers. With the proceeds from this year’s event, Wings of Hope will fly out supplies and medical experts to those without access to health care resources.
stljewishlight.org
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis
Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
St. Louis American
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash
Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Giuseppe's-South Grand
Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo loses an animal member today, after almost two decades of living at the zoo.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
St. Louis Taco Week is just around the corner and we're excited to stuff our faces with all of these tasty tacos. The event runs from October 10 through October 16 and during this time St. Louis' most delicious restaurants will be offering $5 specials with all types of tacos available.
RELATED PEOPLE
stljewishlight.org
Retiring cemetery director looks back on career helping people in mourning
Barry Needle will retire at the end of this year as executive administrator at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery and the United Cemetery Association, which includes B’nai Amoona Cemetery and United Hebrew Cemetery. Needle, 79, started working for Chevra Kadisha in 1976. In 1999, Chevra Kadisha joined with B’nai Amoona and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale is happening this weekend at all three locations!
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business located in Belleville Illinois, in Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Now until October 11, people can save half off the list price on all in-stock furniture.
KSDK
Looking back on the day Albert left, and the forgotten Pujols statue in Westport that endured
ST. LOUIS — Not all sports stories get the happy ending Albert Pujols is currently writing with the Cardinals. For a while, it looked like he'd end his career in Los Angeles, after opting to leave as a free agent following the 2011 season. And while the moods in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
Time to protect plants ahead of first frost this weekend
Thursday was another warm day, but the forecast tells us colder air is on the way. Now is the time to prepare your plants if you want to extend the growing season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp. A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside. "I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp. She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots...
Ritenour School District program brings students back as teachers
ST. LOUIS — A partnership between a St. Louis-area school district and Saint Louis University is helping to address an issue many districts continue to face: teacher shortages. The Ritenour School District is finding its next generation of teachers in its own classrooms. It's called the "Ritenour Teach and...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
Comments / 0