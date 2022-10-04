ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wings of Hope’s Taste of Hope Event

Soaring into the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport, this year’s Taste of Hope fundraiser celebrated another successful year of fundraising toward providing health care and resources to remote parts of the world. Guests were given food passports to stamp as they sampled food from local restaurants, including Viviano’s Festa Italiano, Salt + Smoke, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Balkan Treat Box, Nothing Bundt Cakes and other metro area favorites. Aviation-themed toys were on hand for the kids, plus raffles, music by DJ Suarez and dance by The Afrokuumba Dancers. With the proceeds from this year’s event, Wings of Hope will fly out supplies and medical experts to those without access to health care resources.
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash

Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
Giuseppe's-South Grand

Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

St. Louis Taco Week is just around the corner and we're excited to stuff our faces with all of these tasty tacos. The event runs from October 10 through October 16 and during this time St. Louis' most delicious restaurants will be offering $5 specials with all types of tacos available.
Retiring cemetery director looks back on career helping people in mourning

Barry Needle will retire at the end of this year as executive administrator at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery and the United Cemetery Association, which includes B’nai Amoona Cemetery and United Hebrew Cemetery. Needle, 79, started working for Chevra Kadisha in 1976. In 1999, Chevra Kadisha joined with B’nai Amoona and...
This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus

One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue

ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton

With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
