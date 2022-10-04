Ohio was third-worst state for paying unemployment benefits promptly during the coronavirus crisis

Read full article on original website
Greater Cleveland counties improve to low, medium COVID-19 spread; CDC map for Oct. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since summer, four Greater Cleveland counties improved to green, or were designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. And also for the first time in months, a majority of Ohio counties were...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Bill to expand paid parental leave in Ohio would impact virtually no families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill meant to expand paid parental leave in Ohio won't impact the vast majority of families in the state. Only 11 states currently offer total paid family and medical leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Unsurprisingly, Ohio is not one of them.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
$2.9 million project in NW Ohio to fill regional manufacturing jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — JobsOhio, a state nonprofit, announced Thursday a $2.9 million pilot project to fill northwest Ohio manufacturing jobs. The project is in partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association and the Regional Growth Partnership and intends to connect those seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry and regional companies looking to hire through a "full-time recruitment partner" and a marketing campaign across 17 counties.
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans
As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
It’s official: Ohio’s unemployment office was among the worst in the nation during the pandemic. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2020, Ohio was the third-worst state in the nation when it came to paying traditional unemployment benefits in a timely way. We’re talking about how only 43% of Ohioans who filed claims for traditional unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic received their money within three weeks on Today in Ohio.
Why won’t Mike DeWine commit to a single face-to-face session with Nan Whaley? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. We’re talking about why DeWine won’t debate Whaley on Today in...
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio
From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Local communities to receive millions from Ohio EPA
Several local communities are receiving approximately $91.6 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater, drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements.
Economic impact report for 2019: Ohio State generates almost $20 billion for state’s economy, over $341 million from students
Ohio State contributed nearly $20 billion to the state’s economy, with over $341 million from student spending, according to the Sept. 14 economic impact report. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Ad opposing IRS hiring conveys idea that tax cheats should get away with it
After being inundated with one particular political ad that paints the increase in IRS agents as a bad thing, I have a question: Are the majority of Ohio voters tax cheats?. The ad seems to imply that these politicians believe that voters in Ohio cheat on their taxes. After all, protecting tax cheats from the IRS only makes sense if you, yourself, are cheating on your taxes.
