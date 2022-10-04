ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
PROTESTS
AFP

US says Hong Kong risks reputation over yacht linked to Putin ally

Hong Kong could damage its reputation as a financial hub if it gives haven to sanctions dodgers, the United States cautioned Saturday, after the city said it would not act against a superyacht reportedly owned by a Kremlin ally. "The possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment," a US State Department spokesperson told AFP in response.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy