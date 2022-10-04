PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Voters in the new 12th Congressional District, which includes the city of Pittsburgh, South Hills, Mon Valley and western Westmoreland County, are seeing a familiar name on the ballot this election.But as political editor Jon Delano explains, it's not the same person you may think it is.Older voters will remember when the name Bob Casey was such political magic that others with that name won their races, like an unknown Bob Casey of Johnstown who was elected state treasurer.Democrats worry something similar could happen again."No relation at all. It's just a very common Irish name," says Mike...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO