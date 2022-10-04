Read full article on original website
alleghenyfront.org
Public gets briefed on fracking health studies, despite no-show from Pitt, DOH
Around 100 local residents came to a public forum in Washington County on two state-funded studies into fracking’s impact on public health Wednesday night. The forum was held despite the fact that none of the researchers working on the studies were present. University of Pittsburgh school of public health...
pghcitypaper.com
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fracking decision proves constituent turnout matters to Allegheny County Council
It’s a muggy August evening Downtown. Commuters hop in their cars, prepping for a bout of rush hour traffic from the Golden Triangle. But in the Pittsburgh City-County Building, things are just getting started. The Allegheny County Council is ready to kick off its first session of the month.
alleghenyfront.org
Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
HARRISBURG — In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who will face off this November.
Nearly 3,000 Allegheny County students are known to lack homes. A nonprofit says there are far more.
A small percentage of students are living on the streets, while nearly 30% are in shelters. There are 2,836 children and youth in Allegheny County known to be experiencing houselessness. Leaders of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund say they believe that number is likely much higher, however, because the pandemic exacerbated housing instability.
alleghenyfront.org
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby. LISTEN to Reid Frazier...
pghcitypaper.com
New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers
A new study of life expectancy for Black populations across America found those living in Pittsburgh are likely to live about three years less than the national average. Released last week, the Black Progress Index assessed a series of quality-of-life metrics that the authors say best predict an individual’s life expectancy. The study, co-authored by the NAACP and Brookings Metro, found that Black Pittsburgh residents live for 71.3 years on average, compared to the national mean of 74.4 years for Black Americans.
Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
pinjnews.org
‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country
UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
wtae.com
PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee
SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
hhsbanner.com
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms
Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
Fetterman, Mastriano, Oz and Shapiro invited to Pa. Chamber forum, but only 2 showed up
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry hosted a candidate’s forum this week and invited John Fetterman, Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Josh Shapiro, but only one major party candidate from each of the races showed up.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County
Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
Name confusion may affect voters in local congressional district where candidates have sharply different views
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Voters in the new 12th Congressional District, which includes the city of Pittsburgh, South Hills, Mon Valley and western Westmoreland County, are seeing a familiar name on the ballot this election.But as political editor Jon Delano explains, it's not the same person you may think it is.Older voters will remember when the name Bob Casey was such political magic that others with that name won their races, like an unknown Bob Casey of Johnstown who was elected state treasurer.Democrats worry something similar could happen again."No relation at all. It's just a very common Irish name," says Mike...
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
cranberryeagle.com
Blasts planned at construction site in Cranberry on Friday
The Township has been notified that the developers of Crescent, located adjacent to Cranberry Springs Drive and Mars Road, will be conducting blasting at the construction site at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7. This activity has been permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Residential areas near the construction...
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
