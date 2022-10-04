ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
alleghenyfront.org

Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

HARRISBURG — In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who will face off this November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

A new study of life expectancy for Black populations across America found those living in Pittsburgh are likely to live about three years less than the national average. Released last week, the Black Progress Index assessed a series of quality-of-life metrics that the authors say best predict an individual’s life expectancy. The study, co-authored by the NAACP and Brookings Metro, found that Black Pittsburgh residents live for 71.3 years on average, compared to the national mean of 74.4 years for Black Americans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pinjnews.org

‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country

UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
hhsbanner.com

The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County

Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Name confusion may affect voters in local congressional district where candidates have sharply different views

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Voters in the new 12th Congressional District, which includes the city of Pittsburgh, South Hills, Mon Valley and western Westmoreland County, are seeing a familiar name on the ballot this election.But as political editor Jon Delano explains, it's not the same person you may think it is.Older voters will remember when the name Bob Casey was such political magic that others with that name won their races, like an unknown Bob Casey of Johnstown who was elected state treasurer.Democrats worry something similar could happen again."No relation at all. It's just a very common Irish name," says Mike...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Adds New Heart Doctor

A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Blasts planned at construction site in Cranberry on Friday

The Township has been notified that the developers of Crescent, located adjacent to Cranberry Springs Drive and Mars Road, will be conducting blasting at the construction site at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7. This activity has been permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Residential areas near the construction...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pitt News

Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us

Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
PITTSBURGH, PA

