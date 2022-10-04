ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Zachary detectives, victim’s family ask for tips in unsolved January 2021 homicide

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking the public for tips in an unsolved January 2021 murder in Zachary. The Zachary Police Department said Jacob Nations, 22, was shot to death on Monday, January 11, 2021, on Lower Zachary Road. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Child Pornography#Police#Violent Crime#The Lsu Foundation#Facilities Coordinator#The Lsu Police Department#Lsu Office Of Commu
brproud.com

State, defense rests in trial for man accused of killing police officer in 2018 hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The manslaughter trial for Albert Franklin Jr. is coming to an end after the state and defense rest their cases Friday evening. Back on March 12, 2018, Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, Christopher Lawton with another agent attempted to issue an arrest warrant to Franklin while he sat in a U-HUAL truck in a Walmart parking lot in Baker.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police arrest man accused of twin brother’s murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing his twin brother was arrested by detectives on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 56-year-old Timothy Pitts of Buffalo, New York was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after his twin brother Daniel Pitts died from his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen PD would like to speak with person of interest

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached photos?. If so, the Port Allen Police Department would like to hear from you. Port Allen PD considers this person to be “a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.”. If you know who...
PORT ALLEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy