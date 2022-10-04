Read full article on original website
Jury finds Ascension Parish man nicknamed ‘Big E’ guilty of third-degree rape
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A jury in Ascension Parish recently concluded that Eric Harris, 40, of Gonzales, aka, “Big E,” was guilty of 3rd Degree Rape. The verdict made last week stemmed from an incident that took place seven years ago. According to the 23rd Judicial District...
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
Zachary detectives, victim’s family ask for tips in unsolved January 2021 homicide
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking the public for tips in an unsolved January 2021 murder in Zachary. The Zachary Police Department said Jacob Nations, 22, was shot to death on Monday, January 11, 2021, on Lower Zachary Road. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, according to police.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
State police take over investigation into LPSO deputy accused of striking woman with car
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has turned the investigation involving a deputy accused of striking a woman with his patrol unit over to the Louisiana State Police. According to the state police, 33-year-old Christina Estave was hit in the back end of her...
LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Authorities searching for suspects accused of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Detectives are looking into several vehicle burglaries that took place around the 31000 block of Dunn Rd. LPSO is providing a video and pictures to help with the search for several suspects. LPSO believes that...
State, defense rests in trial for man accused of killing police officer in 2018 hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The manslaughter trial for Albert Franklin Jr. is coming to an end after the state and defense rest their cases Friday evening. Back on March 12, 2018, Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, Christopher Lawton with another agent attempted to issue an arrest warrant to Franklin while he sat in a U-HUAL truck in a Walmart parking lot in Baker.
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused of twin brother’s murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing his twin brother was arrested by detectives on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 56-year-old Timothy Pitts of Buffalo, New York was arrested on a second-degree murder charge after his twin brother Daniel Pitts died from his injuries.
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
Possible threat calls for increased police presence at Ponchatoula High School
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office notified the public that there will be an extra police presence at Ponchatoula High School on Wednesday after authorities received a threat regarding the campus. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on Tuesday evening, the TPSO received calls regarding a...
Port Allen PD would like to speak with person of interest
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached photos?. If so, the Port Allen Police Department would like to hear from you. Port Allen PD considers this person to be “a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.”. If you know who...
Co-worker recalls last conversation with woman shot and killed by ex-husband
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Its the day following three fatal shootings in Lafayette Parish and KLFY is learning more about the lives lost in this tragedy. Rodricka Taylor spoke with the family and friends of Kawanna Felix who say they are still in shock. Felix, 43, the ex-wife of the suspected...
