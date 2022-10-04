ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No Charges For Secret Service Officers Who Killed Teen Outside Ambassador's DC Residence: DOJ

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Secret Service officers were cleared in the shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/400tmax

Two US Secret Service offers will not face charges who were involved in the fatal shooting of a teen near an ambassador’s residence in DC earlier this year, federal officials announced.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the April shooting of 19-year-old Gordon Casey outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, officers were dispatched to the residence of the Peruvian Ambassador to the United States, following a report of a burglary in progress, according to the Department. ofJustice.

Casey had been observed by staff at the residence breaking windows and attempting to enter the building, according to investigators. Staff members had attempted to stop Casey but were unable to do so after he armed himself with a metal pole.

Upon arrival, the Secret Service officers repeatedly commanded Casey to drop the metal pole, and when he failed to comply, one of the officers deployed a Taser device, which “had no apparent effect,” officials said.

When Casey proceeded to walk toward the officers and started swinging the pole at them, two officers then returned fire, striking him twice and killing him.

“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers used excessive force under the circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Department of Justice stated.

Officials said the announcement came following a “comprehensive review of the incident that included a review of law enforcement and civilian eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, recorded radio communications, forensic reports, the autopsy report, and reports from the Metropolitan Police Department.”

