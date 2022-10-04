ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

What Miyan Williams’ absence means for Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A week ago, TreVeyon Henderson’s pregame injury setback opened the door for Miyan Williams to run his way into Ohio State football’s record book. Today at Michigan State, the tables have turned. Williams is unavailable for what appeared to be, based on the brace he was wearing after practice on Wednesday, either a leg or knee injury. Henderson could be the one on deck for a big rushing day against the Spartans — assuming he is also up to it health-wise.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s road trip villainy, Marvin Harrison Jr’s contraband cleats and injury updates: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler does not have fond memories of Ohio State football’s last road trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes were without several players and coaches — including head coach Ryan Day — due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wypler played his biggest workload of his true freshman season. Yet he carries some regret over one of those eight snaps. It sailed over quarterback Jack Miller III’s head and into the end zone for a safety in OSU’s 52-12 victory.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
