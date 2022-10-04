Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 routThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Miyan Williams’ absence means for Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson and Dallan Hayden
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A week ago, TreVeyon Henderson’s pregame injury setback opened the door for Miyan Williams to run his way into Ohio State football’s record book. Today at Michigan State, the tables have turned. Williams is unavailable for what appeared to be, based on the brace he was wearing after practice on Wednesday, either a leg or knee injury. Henderson could be the one on deck for a big rushing day against the Spartans — assuming he is also up to it health-wise.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ game against the Spartans
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Ohio State football is taking its show on the road for the first time this season to play Michigan State, hoping to repeat the success of the last few years. The Buckeyes have scored 50-plus points three times in the 50 games against the Spartans, and...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State football preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and No. 3 Ohio State go on the road for the first time this season as they face Michigan State on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Game information. Who: No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Michigan...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State football: Watch live for free (10/8/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State goes on the road for the first time this season as the Buckeyes head to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu +...
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
Ohio State football at Michigan State score predictions: Is half a hundred guaranteed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first 62 years of Ohio State football and Michigan State playing almost annually as Big Ten rivals, there were only five games in which one team scored 40 points on the other,. The Buckeyes have started to make those days seem quaint. They have...
Ohio State football’s road trip villainy, Marvin Harrison Jr’s contraband cleats and injury updates: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler does not have fond memories of Ohio State football’s last road trip to Michigan State. The Buckeyes were without several players and coaches — including head coach Ryan Day — due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Wypler played his biggest workload of his true freshman season. Yet he carries some regret over one of those eight snaps. It sailed over quarterback Jack Miller III’s head and into the end zone for a safety in OSU’s 52-12 victory.
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.
