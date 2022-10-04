ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
sent-trib.com

Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault

A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloweekends#Ne Cedar Point#Public Indecency
13abc.com

Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County

The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting in BG

Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Traffic safety grant awarded to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal Traffic Safety funding to Seneca County for federal fiscal year 2023. The grant funds will be used to schedule overtime shifts to promote safety among drivers and driver awareness to the...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County

NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned. Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: The crash turned homicide leaves police perplexed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was early in the morning just after the bar closed on November 13, 2016. Toledo Police received a call of an accident at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry Streets. When officers arrived, they found Bill Fell in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and died from his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy