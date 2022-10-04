Read full article on original website
Ohio school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
13abc.com
Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
2 arrested for public indecency at Cedar Point during HalloWeekends: What police are saying
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were arrested Friday night at Cedar Point amid allegations of public indecency. The situation happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the Fearground Freakshow haunted attraction, according to a report from the Sandusky Police Department. Police say the suspects, both 38 years old, include...
sent-trib.com
Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault
A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County
The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run
Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County.
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
13abc.com
Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
13abc.com
Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children. Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday. Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a...
13abc.com
Traffic safety grant awarded to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal Traffic Safety funding to Seneca County for federal fiscal year 2023. The grant funds will be used to schedule overtime shifts to promote safety among drivers and driver awareness to the...
13abc.com
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
13abc.com
City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned. Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.
13abc.com
Case Files: The crash turned homicide leaves police perplexed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was early in the morning just after the bar closed on November 13, 2016. Toledo Police received a call of an accident at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry Streets. When officers arrived, they found Bill Fell in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and died from his injuries.
