Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That’s $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California’s energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota’s PCA shortage: “Am I going to lose my independence now?”
EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most. Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.
Parson and Vandeven visit Eugene school district
EUGENE, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven met students and staff Wednesday while touring the Cole County R-V School District. As Parson toured the school, he made stops in the cafeteria, the school gymnasium, an art class and the school's welding and woodworking shop. The...
Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian as governor praises Floridians’ resiliency
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the county Friday, said inland areas still have a lot of standing water that doesn’t have anywhere to go.
Thompson throws 2 TDs, Nebraska rallies to beat Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Casey Thompson threw a go-ahead 27-yard touchown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 to play and Nebraska beat Rutgers 14-13 Friday night. It handed the Scarlet Knights their 21st consecutive home loss to a Big Ten Conference opponent. Safety Myles Farmer set up the go-ahead score with an interception. Thompson, who also threw a 7-yard TD to tight end Travis Vokolek to open the second half, connected on the next play from scrimmage as Palmer made a sliding catch in the end zone. The Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) lost its third straight game.
Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Illinois (WBBM) — Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston. Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting Tuesday night at Fort Leonard Wood. The injured person was treated by paramedics before being flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The person who was arrested is being held at the Pulaski County jail. The...
Freeze Warning issued October 7 at 10:37AM CDT until October 8 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. Take steps now...
Breaking down how frost forms
Temperatures are finally starting to fall as Mid-Missouri heads deeper into fall. Multiple cold fronts heading into the second half of this week will lead to winds returning back out of the north cooling overnight lows back towards the mid to lower 30s. This will lead to many parts of Central Missouri seeing the first frost event of Fall 2022.
Tracking a big cool down overnight, chilly Friday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: Most areas across Mid-Missouri are dry with partial cloud cover overnight. We drop into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, and we can expect a gusty night as winds pick up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A couple clouds are possible, but we'll be in for a chilly night as things clear out and we dip below 50 after sunset. Lows fall into the low to mid-30s on Saturday morning, and widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 24 overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Next week is warmer to start with highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, and a chance for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday as a front rolls through the region. Rain amounts will be around 0.25" or so, but we cool down again into the mid-60s by Thursday. A shot of cooler air is expected into next weekend with frost possible once again.
Tracking a cold front that brings a cool and breezy end to the week
TODAY: Thursday brings another cold front to mid-Missouri, this time with a little more impact. We'll start mostly sunny, and likely climb into the upper 70s, to near 80, before a cold front arrives this evening. Between 6-8 p.m. for folks north of I-70, and 8-10 p.m. for those south, we'll likely feel an increase in north wind, gusting 20-25 mph, and we may even get a light shower or rumble of thunder along the front. This is a recent development in the forecast, but with similarly modest instability yesterday for a brief period, we did detect a few strikes of lighting from a shower (or storm) near Macon Wednesday evening. Given that, we'll say it's possible this evening along the front. Recent guidance suggests the best chance of any rainfall will be along the front north of I-70 in that 6-8 p.m. window. The chance for rain at all is still slim, and accumulation will be minor.
