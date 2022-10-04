ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

Open House Chicago returns with local highlights

This weekend, the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is presenting its 12th Open House Chicago event, one of the largest architecture festivals in the world. On October 15-16, the public is invited to discover a roster of over 150 sites in 20 community areas throughout Chicago and some neighboring suburbs. In...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.

Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Cory Wesley to be appointed Oak Park village trustee

The Oak Park village board will vote Monday to appoint Cory Wesley to the trustee seat left vacant by Arti Walker-Peddakotla’s resignation. If the board votes in his favor, as Village President Vicki Scaman expects it to, Wesley will finish the remainder of Walker-Peddakotla’s term, which ends this April.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey

The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Hundreds turn out for Tour de Proviso

The third annual Tour de Proviso rolled through Riverside on Oct. 1 for the first time since the event’s founding in 2020. The Tour de Proviso is the brainchild of Maywood Trustee Miguel Jones and Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson. The elected officials said they wanted to promote outdoor recreation and community togetherness during the pandemic.
RIVERSIDE, IL
oakpark.com

Thursday Night Out sees surge in support

After a two-year hiatus, Downtown Oak Park’s signature dine-around event made a triumphant return this summer. Thursday Night Out, held every week from June through August, is known for drawing a crowd of food and music lovers and 2022 was no exception. The summer event series generated more than $200,000 in revenue with nearly 8,000 attendees over the course of the series.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF expands hours for after school tutoring

The Oak Park and River Forest High School tutoring center will remain open until 7 p.m. beginning next week. Currently it closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The tutoring center is located in the new Student Resource Center which opened eight months ago....
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

October 8 Garage Sales

11AM-3PM Huge salesman sample sale with gift items in original packaging:. Soaps, Candles, Bath & Body, Perfume, holiday items. Gently used household items: bedding, LEGOS, pet items, accessories, two complete China sets, baskets, kitchen, clothing, linens, Coach purses, games & more! Something for everyone!. Oak Park. MOVING SALE. 123 S...
OAK PARK, IL

