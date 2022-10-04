ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs. The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
SYLVANIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Findlay, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Alexandria, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Hancock County, OH
Hancock County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Findlay, OH
Lifestyle
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Applebutter Fest has been going on along the Maumee River since 1977, with 40,000 expected to make their way to Grand Rapids on Sunday. There are two stages for live music, a children’s area, historical re-enactments, an epic craft fair and of course, more than 175 gallons of apple butter.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Security#Food Drink#Hancock Co#Uwhc#Amici Findlay Brewing Co#Irish Pub Mancy#W Main Cross#Uwch
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers

Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Ada Herald

Ada in a Pickle

As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
ADA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sent-trib.com

Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
PERRYSBURG, OH
hometownstations.com

Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
OHIO STATE
Paulding County Progress

Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28

PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program

LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy