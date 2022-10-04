Read full article on original website
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
13abc.com
New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs. The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef...
13abc.com
Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
13abc.com
Fran DeWine to host Imagination Library book readings in two local counties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting book readings in Hardin Co. and Wood Co. on Thursday. The book readings are being held to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The following is the schedule for the book readings:. Book reading at Mary...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
spectrumnews1.com
Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
13abc.com
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Applebutter Fest has been going on along the Maumee River since 1977, with 40,000 expected to make their way to Grand Rapids on Sunday. There are two stages for live music, a children’s area, historical re-enactments, an epic craft fair and of course, more than 175 gallons of apple butter.
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
13abc.com
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Paulding County Progress
Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28
PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program
LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
